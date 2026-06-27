Gavin McKenna's NHL Draft experience was so much more than he could've imagined

For several months, it was presumed that Gavin McKenna would be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and when Toronto won the draft lottery in May, it was expected he would be the newest Maple Leaf.

But it's the moment everything happens when it all becomes real. And for McKenna, it was as emotional as you would expect.

"This is a dream come true to help my family and walk up on the stage and see Justin Bieber," McKenna said. "This isn't what I imagined when I was a young kid. It's so much better and the fact that it's here, it's been special."

READ MORE: Justin Bieber steals the show with Maple Leafs' draft announcement

A dream come true 💙 pic.twitter.com/j8PKPaXFr6 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 27, 2026

Gavin McKenna is the winner that Toronto fans deserve

McKenna is a proven winner and that's where his dreams and the hopes of Leafs fans will align. The 18-year-old winger from Whitehorse had a storied career in juniors, winning a championship in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. His competitive nature was on display in NCAA hockey this past season when he had 15 goals and 36 assists for Penn State and showed his mettle going up against bigger athletes that had the luxury of being in a major college strength program for several years.

That experience and McKenna's individual success as the 2025 WHL Player of the Year and the 2026 Big 10 Freshman of the Year should help him meet the lofty expectations of a fanbase that is starved for a return to championship contention and a deep postseason run.

“When you go to a fanbase like that and you do well, it’s the best spot to be," McKenna added. "It’s the greatest market out there. I’m confident in myself, and I want to do good. So, hopefully the fan base falls in love with me and it’s a good time.”

READ MORE: Maple Leafs fans react to Gavin McKenna becoming the No. 1 pick

From a whirlwind of media leading up to Friday, the opportunity to represent the indigenous community on Draft Day and being introduced by a global titan in entertainment, it was much more than McKenna could've imagined.