Over the course of this nine-game losing skid, the Toronto Maple Leafs have let many a game slip in the final 30 minutes. They flipped the script on Monday night as they outshot the New York Islanders 26-7 in the final 40 minutes and scored four straight to secure a 4-2 victory, their first in November.

Dakota Joshua, Chris Tanev, Gavin McKenna, and Easton Cowan scored for the Maple Leafs. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves on 22 shots in this third straight start.

Monday night was the night of the rare on Long Island. The Leafs had five points from their defencemen, including two goals; they had 17 shots in the second period, which is the most in a single period this season, and they did not allow a goal in the final 20 minutes.

McKenna shines in Maple Leafs' first win of November

Before his game-winning goal in the final ten minutes on Monday, McKenna was buzzing all night long. The 18-year-old was constantly in the middle of puck battles and was a noticeable factor in the offensive zone. He finished the night with three shots in 12:48 of ice time.

"Just a big relief," McKenna said after the win. "That was a huge win for us. Obviously, a big monkey off the back for everyone. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum and hopefully get hot here."

The usage of McKenna by head coach Jim Hiller and his coaching staff has been a topic of conversation since opening night in late September, but the heat on that topic has been cranked up to 11 as the losing streak dragged on. No matter the scruntiny or negativity, it has never been about the rookie's lack of effort. He's working his tail off every night, and on this occasion, he was finally rewarded.

Makin' his landlord proud 😌 pic.twitter.com/ptf0Y610UB — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2026

"I'm sure since he's six years old, he's been the best player on best teams playing in the best tournaments around the world," Chris Tanev said of McKenna. "He's the first-overall pick for a reason, because I'm sure he usually shines in those moments. So, I mean, it's huge for him to get us a goal and get us the win."

That goal was especially sweet, considering he hit a defender's skate on essentially the same shot from the same spot earlier in the night.

"You want to see the puck go in. But, I mean, you're getting chances. So, I don't look at it in a bad way," McKenna added. "I think, if anything, that might have boosted me a little bit. When I'm getting chances, I feel good about my game."

Maple Leafs flip the script against Islanders

There have been a few common trends throughout the first three weeks of November, and they have been flipped on their head against the Islanders.

They have had pretty good starts to games, generally speaking, and it was always followed by their opponent taking over and eventually winning the game. On Monday night, however, the Maple Leafs finally flipped the script.

The Leafs were outshot 15-6 in the first, and entered the second down 1-0. Seven minutes into the middle frame, they were down 2-0 thanks to Matthew Barzal's lead-doubling goal at 6:55. Yet, at that moment, the Maple Leafs led the period in shots, 7-1.

From that moment on, they outshot the Isles 19-6 and scored four unanswered goals, starting with Dakota Joshua's second of the season at 10:14 in the second. Tanev tied the game early in the third, McKenna scored five minutes later, and the rest is history.

"It's exciting. I think we deserved that one," said Stolarz. "Just the way we were able to bounce back after letting them tilt the ice in the first period. That's some of the best hockey we've played in the last couple of games here. It just goes to show you that we can do it, and we've got to put in the energy, the time and good results happen. It can get the monkey off your back and get some good vibes in the room."

Allowing goals shorthanded and goals in the third period has been another frustrating trend, and on this night, they didn't do either.

Up next for Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs head to Boston to take on the Bruins on Friday, and will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday.