Gavin McKenna has been given the perfect Leafs linemates

The Toronto Maple Leafs are putting Gavin McKenna in a pretty good situation to start his NHL career.

McKenna looks to be starting the preseason on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, which should give him two very different players to learn from. There is obviously going to be a lot of pressure on McKenna in Toronto, but having Tavares and Nylander beside him should help him deal with it.

Tavares will have a huge impact on McKenna’s career

The former first-overall pick knows exactly what McKenna is going through. He was also brought into the NHL with huge expectations and has spent his entire career dealing with the pressure that comes with being one of the faces of a franchise. That is even more true in Toronto.

Tavares also knows what it is like to face the pressure that comes with being a Maple Leafs. He wore the C for several years and understands what is expected of players in this market. McKenna is going to have a lot thrown at him early in his career, and having someone beside him who has already gone through it should be a big help.

It also helps that McKenna is living with Tavares. Their relationship is already there away from the rink, which should make it easier for McKenna to ask questions and lean on him when he needs to. That's something you can't really put a number on, but it could be important for a young player coming into the NHL.

Adding Nylander into the mix is important too. He has been in Toronto long enough to know what comes with playing here, but he also has a completely different personality. He is more relaxed and doesn't seem to let the outside noise bother him much. That could be good for McKenna, especially when things aren't going perfectly.

On the ice, McKenna is also going to have two players who can make plays with him. Tavares knows how to find the back of the net and Nylander is one of the most skilled players on the Maple Leafs. McKenna won't have to come in and create everything himself. There are obviously going to be some tough nights. McKenna is young and playing in Toronto, so mistakes are going to happen and people are going to talk about them.

But if the Maple Leafs are going to put McKenna on the second line, putting him beside Tavares and Nylander makes a lot of sense. He gets a former first-overall pick who understands the pressure, a former captain who knows what it takes to play in Toronto and a star in Nylander who can help him settle into the market. For McKenna, that's a pretty good way to start his NHL career.