Gavin McKenna extremely excited about joining Maple Leafs ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Ever since the NHL mainstream anointed Gavin McKenna as the presumptive first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, criticism has flown his way.

That’s to be expected. The Penn State standout is by no means perfect. Heck, he’s only 18 years old and still trying to achieve his potential.

One of the most interesting criticisms fired his way was an unflattering comparison to one current NHL star. In a June 8 piece in The Athletic, draft guru Corey Pronman cited an anonymous NHL source who compared McKenna to Artemi Panarin.

“My concern is he’s like Artemi Panarin. He’ll get his accolades, but he’ll also be on three to four teams and never make real noise in the playoffs.”

The quote has stuck around, casting doubt on his ability to become the guy the Maple Leafs will win Stanley Cups with.

Since there’s pretty much no doubt that the Leafs will be picking McKenna, the future Toronto star fired back, making it clear he doesn’t plan to be all hat and no cattle.

"I like to drag my teammates into the fire, whether it's on or off the ice. I really like to push myself hard…Whether I get to pull my teammates into it, I like to push them as well.”

"I like to drag my teammates into the fire, whether it's on or off the ice."



Gavin McKenna on what he thinks is the most underrated part of his game. pic.twitter.com/0p0ua9SiWc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2026

That seems like big talk from a teenager. But then again, the attitude is commensurate with the elite-level talent McKenna has demonstrated. If he can truly back up his words, the Maple Leafs should have one heck of a locker room leader coming down the pipeline.

McKenna pumped to join Maple Leafs

Questions about joining the Maple Leafs don’t really seem to surprise McKenna. In fact, it’s like he already knows his name is getting called, but just wants to play it cool. It’s good that he’s a hockey player because if he played poker, McKenna would give his hand away almost immediately.

That said, the 18-year-old had a perfect answer when asked about joining the Maple Leafs next season.

It’s pretty cool, obviously. Toronto is such a big fanbase. Toronto has such a passionate fan base. If I do get drafted there, I'd be pumped. It was pretty cool to see that.”

"Toronto has such a passionate fan base. If I do get drafted there, I'd be pumped."



Gavin McKenna shares his thoughts on potentially being drafted by the Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/9XSSgwPAm8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2026

The Maple Leafs fanbase is certainly stoked about getting McKenna on board. The idea of having such a tantalizing prospect join the team has evoked feelings unlike anything else we’ve seen in a while.

If anything, Gavin McKenna could be just the thing to rejuvenate the organization and the fanbase.