The Toronto Maple Leafs’ disastrous start to the season has created questions about nearly every corner of the organization.

Jim Hiller’s job security has understandably received plenty of attention during the team’s nine-game losing streak. General manager John Chayka has also come under scrutiny after his aggressive offseason changes failed to produce the expected results.

But the most troubling conversation for the Maple Leafs concerns Auston Matthews and whether the franchise’s cornerstone player still sees his long-term future in Toronto.

Former NHL forward Kevin Hayes certainly doesn’t believe Matthews will remain with the team.

Kevin Hayes believes Auston Matthews is leaving the Maple Leafs

During a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Hayes offered a blunt prediction about the Leafs captain.

We got our first Hayesy Hot Take and he's calling that Auston Matthews will be on his way out of Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/WX9hBtNQh5 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 18, 2026

“Matthews is gone. He’s gone,” Hayes said.

Hayes didn’t present his comments as inside information or suggest that Matthews has already requested a trade. Instead, his prediction appeared to be based on the state of the team and the lack of consistent support surrounding its best player.

The former NHLer pointed to the injury suffered by John Tavares, William Nylander’s struggles and a supporting cast that has failed to provide Matthews with enough help.

“This team runs through Matthews,” Hayes said, before arguing that Nylander’s inconsistent effort can negatively affect the rest of the bench.

That’s what makes the situation so concerning for Toronto.

It could be more about the Leafs than Auston Matthews

Matthews has largely held up his end of the bargain. Through 25 games, the captain has recorded 33 points and a plus-nine rating despite the Leafs’ ugly results. Toronto, meanwhile, has lost nine consecutive games and finds itself facing the possibility that the season could slip away before the calendar reaches December.

The longer the losing continues, the more attention will shift toward Matthews’ contract.

The 29-year-old has one additional season remaining on his four-year deal carrying a $13.25 million annual cap hit. He can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2028, potentially leaving the Leafs with a franchise-altering decision well before then.

Toronto already learned a painful lesson about allowing a superstar to approach unrestricted free agency without a long-term commitment. The Leafs cannot afford to repeat that experience with the most valuable player in franchise history.

Matthews will be eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1. If he is unwilling to commit to Toronto at that point, Chayka would have little choice but to explore the trade market rather than risk losing him for nothing.

That does not mean Hayes’ prediction is guaranteed to become reality.

There has been no indication that Matthews has requested a trade, and the captain has continued to produce during the Leafs’ slide. Hayes is offering an opinion, not reporting an imminent departure.

Still, the prediction carries more weight when the team around Matthews looks this dysfunctional.

Matthews has already spent more than a decade trying to help the Leafs end their championship drought. If Toronto cannot demonstrate that it has a credible plan to compete during the remainder of his prime, it would hardly be shocking if he eventually decided to pursue a Stanley Cup elsewhere.

The Leafs still have time to change that narrative, but their margin for error is disappearing.

Every loss makes the possibility of Matthews leaving feel a little less outrageous. Hayes may be making an extremely early prediction, but if the Leafs cannot pull themselves out of this collapse, it could ultimately prove to be an accurate one.