Familiar face to Maple Leafs fans could land with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings mess, following the sudden departure of Steve Yzerman, has left the organization trying to figure out its next move.

Well, it seems that the club could turn to a familiar face Toronto Maple Leafs fans know all too well.

During an appearance on NHL Tonight on July 15, insider Elliotte Friedman floated the idea that former exec Brendan Shanahan could be among the candidates to take over for Yzerman.

Friedman floated the idea that Shanahan, another Red Wings legend, could land in Detroit amid the organization “casting a wide net”.

“You're going to hear a lot of names like Brendan Shanahan, who was one of the first people I thought of.”

That’s not a crazy idea from the Red Wings’ perspective. The organization will be scrambling to find a solution to the situation they’re in.

But would Shanahan really take over in Detroit?

If he did, it wouldn’t be as the GM. Shanahan held the President of Hockey Operations (POHO) role in Toronto for about a decade. So, that’s sort of what the job for him would be with the Red Wings.

And if that were the case, it seems that the Red Wings would be looking to replace the Yzerplan with the Shanaplan.

As Maple Leafs fans know all too well, the Shanaplan didn’t work out all that well. Yes, there was a revival of the Maple Leafs franchise. But it ultimately fell short of expectations.

Could Shanahan revive the Red Wings? At this point, Detroit holds the longest active playoff drought in the league. That’s no bueno, and it’s a tall order for Shanahan to turn around.

But he does deserve credit. The Leafs were on life support when he took over in 2015. The team hit rock bottom before building back up. So, there would be some hope for Red Wings’ fans if Shanahan took over.

Considering the options at this point in the season, the Red Wings could do much worse than hiring Shanahan.

Ultimately, it would be somewhat strange for Maple Leafs fans to see Shanahan land with a division rival. But wouldn’t it make sense for Shanahan to join the Red Wings? After all, he had so much success there as a player.

Perhaps this was the opportunity he’s been waiting for all along.