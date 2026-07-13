Elliotte Friedman says the Maple Leafs aren't done for the offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the busiest teams in the entire NHL this summer. Whether it's taking larger bets on players like Darren Raddysh or Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency, or solidyfing their forward depth with key adds like Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, and about a dozen other bottom-six forwards, general manager John Chayka has had an eventful summer.

And, they might not be done.

On the final episode of the season for 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman had the chance to go over the business that Toronto has done and what could be coming before training camp in September. Basically, the Leafs will always still be big players in whatever is left.

"We were talking about this team, I don't think they're done swinging. I think if there's something out there that they could do that they see as impactful, they will do it," Friedman said in his season finale of the podcast.

It makes sense. Clearly, the Leafs view this season as an opportunity to convince captain Auston Matthews that this team is in the right direction, so that right when he is eligible for a big contract extension next July 1, he could put pen to paper. That's why the Leafs have been so busy -- just trying to at least look like they're trying their best to make a team that just finished fifth-worst in the league, could actually make the playoffs.

What else can the Leafs even do this summer?

There have been some movement around the league, but there are still a couple of massive "impactful" swings that the Leafs could make. Obviously, they were in on Zach Werenski and if there is a deal still to be done before Columbus training camp, then the Leafs would surely get back in the race for the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

It could still mean that they will remove some players, as Morgan Rielly's name has still been out there in the rumor mill. Or, it could mean some smaller pieces like picking up a free agent or two that can, once again, raise the floor even further.

There is really no telling what swing the Leafs could specifically make, but it is good knowing that Chayka isn't just kicking his feet up for the rest of the summer and will just keep all of his work into the first few days of July.