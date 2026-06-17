Elliotte Friedman reveals surprise last-minute Maple Leafs coaching candidate

The clock is ticking in Toronto. As the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching search officially enters its final stages, general manager John Chayka has indicated a decision is coming in the next "several days."

While speaking to the media after completing his first roster move, trading goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers, Chayka stated the Leafs are in the "final stages" of their search for a new bench boss. He added, "We've had some in-person meetings recently, and we're getting down to decision time."

Chayka did not divulge any names as finalists for the job, but NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported a surprise new dark horse candidate for consideration.

Freidman Names New Candidate for Maple Leafs Head Coach Opening

Just when it seemed the Maple Leafs were shrinking their list, Sportsnet's Friedman dropped another twist in their search for a head coach. He reported that Pat Ferschweiler, the head coach at the University of Western Michigan was linked to Toronto.

It's the second highly-touted NCAA coaching prospect that has been connected to the Leafs during the hiring process. Earlier, three-time national champion David Carle, from the University of Denver, was considered a strong possibility for the Toronto job before bowing out.

Unlike Carle, who has no pro-level experience, Ferschweiler brings a more expansive, interesting resume. He spent one year as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. He was also on the bench for four years as an assistant with the parent club, Detroit Red Wings, under head coach Jeff Blashill.

Ferschweiler, therefore, is well-acquainted with the Maple Leafs and the rest of the Atlantic Division. The 56-year-old has spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Western Michigan and won a national collegiate title in 2025.

Chayka has certainly kept his promise of a wide and thorough search in looking for a new Leafs coach. His expansive hunt has included veteran names like Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy, along with a mix of new-age, outside-the-box coaching prospects such as Carle, Joe Pavelski, and now Ferschweiler.

All the while, Chayka has kept reputable insiders like Friedman and others guessing and unable to get a read on who will land the job. It makes the imminent, final decision all the more fascinating.