Elliotte Friedman reveals 2 major updates on Maple Leafs front office search

An underachieving season that will see the Toronto Maple Leafs' streak of making the NHL playoffs end at nine has not kept the franchise out of the spotlight.

From a valuable draft pick that could end up in the hands of a divisional rival to an ongoing front-office overhaul, sparked when MLSE president Keith Pelley relieved general manager Brad Treliving of his duties, there is no shortage of storylines surrounding the club.

Now, during Saturday's matchup against the Florida Panthers, a game crucial to the Leafs' positioning in the standings, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman added further intrigue by revealing two critical updates that shed light on the next steps in Toronto's front-office job search.

Elliotte Friedman Reveals Next Steps to Maple Leafs Front Office Search

During the second intermission Saturday Headlines segment of the Leafs-Panthers contest, Friedman shared that he expects Toronto to do a "bunch of interviews this week" and that he does not believe the Maple Leafs' job search will be a short process.

He explained that the "Maple Leafs are determined to talk to as many people as they can, and get as many opinions as they can about what they should do."

Since Pelley's search began, many have wondered whether Toronto would look to fill one or multiple positions within its organizational structure. In Friedman's view, Toronto is "starting this search with the goal of one person (to hire), it doesn't mean they can't morph into more."

The insider's second major update was that he doesn't believe Toronto's recent request to speak with Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta will be the only one. "I think the Maple Leafs could ask for multiple permissions to talk to people with Florida," he stated.

"I don't think that's the only request to be made of the Panthers." Elliotte Friedman on Leafs-Panthers

It makes sense that the Leafs would want to explore the potential of hiring someone from the staff of the most successful NHL team over the past three seasons. The Panthers employ Mehta along with two other assistant general managers, Gregory Campbell and Brett Peterson. They also have two senior advisors with plenty of NHL front-office experience in Rick Dudley and Paul Fenton.

As the Maple Leafs continue their search, the path forward is beginning to come into sharper focus. According to Friedman, the organization appears intent on hiring just one voice to lead hockey operations, a direction that signals a more defined vision at the top.

At the same time, the list of potential candidates is growing, underscoring the thoroughness of the Leafs' process. With multiple avenues being explored, no stone will be left unturned in what could soon be a decisive and franchise-shaping hire.