Is Sunny Mehta really the right fit for the Maple Leafs? Analysts weigh in

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a notable step in their front office search after being granted permission to speak with Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta about a potential role in Toronto.

The development adds to the growing momentum surrounding the former professional poker player, who has quickly emerged as an early favorite to land a position with the organization, even as some analysts urge caution about anointing a clear frontrunner this early in the process.

Analysts Agree It's Too Early to Anoint Sunny Mehta

Ever since MLSE president Keith Pelley emphasized analytics during his press conference announcing the dismissal of former Leafs GM Brad Treliving, Mehta has gained attention as a name to watch for prospective job openings in Toronto.

Other factors, such as Mehta's role as a key member of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers' front office and his being represented by Neil Glasberg, the head and founder of PBI Sports and Entertainment, have caused many to connect the dots and push him to "favorite" status for landing a job with Toronto.

Not so fast, according to a pair of TSN panelists on a recent telecast of the Leafs-Islanders' game. During the first intermission of the TSN Quiz segment, Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Darren Dreger were asked, "What are the odds of Mehta becoming the Leafs' GM?"

Hayes, host of TSN's Overdrive, was first to respond. He put the odds of Mehta landing in Toronto at 3:1, noting "recency bias", the "hot name", and the Maple Leafs being granted permission to speak to Florida's assistant GM as reasons for his strong contender status. Hayes pointed out that a week ago, Doug Armstrong was the hot candidate and that "next week it will be someone else."

O'Neill chose even odds for Mehta being hired. He liked his association with the champion Panthers, their three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and the value that came from that.

NHL insider Dreger took the longest odds (5:1)of Mehta joining Toronto. He said it was too early in the process, other candidates would be in the mix, and added other contenders for Mehta's services as reasons for caution on who the Leafs would hire. Dreger also mentioned Mehta's previous employment by the New Jersey Devils as a potential obstacle to his going to Toronto.

"It's too early in the process." Darren Dreger on the Leafs' hiring Mehta

The caution from TSN's panelists may prove well-founded. With the Maple Leafs in the early stages of shaping their front office, the organization appears intent on avoiding the kind of rushed decision-making that led to their hiring of Treliving three years ago.

That experience has seemingly reinforced the need for a more deliberate and thorough search this time around, one that keeps Mehta firmly in the conversation, but stops short of crowning any candidate as the favorite until the process fully plays out.