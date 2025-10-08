Easton Cowan recalled by Maple Leafs but scratched for opening night

Toronto has sent down forward Jacob Quillan to the Marlies, just one day after the final roster was revealed. The gameday roster did not include young Leafs Prospect Eastan Cowan, who has made his determination of making the team clear.

Earlier this morning, on Wednesday, October 8, the Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Cowan from the Marlies.

Cowan had a successful third training camp with Toronto, earning praise from teammates and coaches. He had been training all summer and said in terms of his development, he is: “Definitely stronger, bigger, and faster. It's the best I've ever felt coming into camp. I feel confident and ready to get going”.

After the roster was released without the 20-year-old prospect, general manager Brad Treliving told reporters , “I think he's right there ready to play for us… If he’s going to be playing with us here, great, but if he’s not, I want him playing”. Treliving doesn’t want his talent to go to waste, and as long as he is playing in some capacity, whether it be with the Leafs or Marlies, his development will continue.

So, does this mean he will make the opening lineup? Most likely not. The first sign was his staying late at today's morning skate. Jonas Siegel, Maple Leafs Reporter for The Athletic, reported on X that Cowan is staying after the morning skate with potential scratches Sammy Blais and Philippe Myers.

It doesn’t look like Easton Cowan will be in the Leafs opening night lineup.



He’s getting extra work at the end of the morning skate with projected scratches, Philippe Myers and Sammy Blais. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 8, 2025

Head coach Craig Berube went on to confirm that the hopeful prospect will be a healthy scratch for tonight game.

Craig Berube confirms Easton Cowan will be scratched for tonight's season opener: "He's up here with us, we're happy about that. He's here." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 8, 2025

Aligned with Treliving's comments from earlier in the week, Berube went on to say, "We don't want him sitting out, we want him playing. We chose tonight that he will not play".

Although this wasn't how he thought the start of the season would go after an off-season of hard work and determination, there are positives for the prospect to gain from the situation. Having Cowan in the building for opening night will hopefully motivate the young player and keep his goals in close reach. He will get a feel for the opening night energy, a full building, and the fans, just without being on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Montreal Canadiens without Cowan, to start the season tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.