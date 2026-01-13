Maple Leafs depth forward injured in game against Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves in another bad injury situation as Nicholas Robertson left the game with a lower-body injury in their 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche. Robertson got injured after blocking a shot from Josh Manson. Robertson was unable to put any weight on his left leg. The injury transpired during the early stages of the first period.

Maple Leafs F Nick Robertson will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 13, 2026

Waiting on the severity of the injury

There was no immediate update on Robertson from Craig Berube following the game, as they will need to take a closer look to examine the injury. If Robertson's set to miss time with the Maple Leafs, this could be a crucial injury coming at a very important stretch of their schedule. The Pasadena native has had his best season with the Maple Leafs and has really found his groove in the NHL after a shaky beginning to his career.

In 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season, Robertson has registered 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, including a zero plus minus. Robertson's career high is 27 points, which came during the 2023-24 campaign. If continued on his stretch without a massive injury setback, he will crush those numbers and likely get a payrise from any team in the NHL. Robertson has played a big role in the Maple Leafs' success. He has found chemistry on the third line with Nicolas Roy and Easton Cowan, a line that has provided a lot of depth scoring that the Maple Leafs have needed. In his last nine games, Robertson has produced eight points for a third-line depth winger who makes under $2M, this is more than you could ask for.

The Maple Leafs moving forward

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Thursday as they face off against the Utah Mammoth. We will wait for an update from Craig Berube regarding the severity of Robertson's injury. The Maple Leafs are hoping for the best with Robertson and hope this is just a minor setback in their season, and his progression.