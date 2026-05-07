John Chayka must ignore pressure surrounding Auston Matthews after winning Draft Lottery

The Toronto Maple Leafs were awarded a gift on Tuesday, as they won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.

The Maple Leafs' season was filled with disaster from the very beginning as they finished dead last in the Atlantic Division and one spot ahead of the New York Rangers in the entire Eastern Conference. For a team that has little to no prospects and not a lot of draft capital over the course of the next two years, this was a gift from the hockey gods that the Maple Leafs desperately needed.

Auston Matthews' future still dominates the headlines

The Maple Leafs' first overall pick selection has been making waves on the media front, and has softened the Auston Matthews rumours just a touch. It was reported that Matthews wasn't sure if he was ready to commit to the Toronto Maple Leafs past his contract, which expires in 2028, and he may be out as early as before next season. While gaining the first overall pick doesn't likely change all of Matthews' feelings, it sheds a lighter mood on where the Maple Leafs are heading.

The official moment the Toronto Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/u1pcHc83oE — Nicholas Sports Report (@ngiannone13) May 6, 2026

What the Toronto Maple Leafs cannot do is trade their first overall selection for a package of either players or picks, who you hope will play a key role in their success next season, to make the Maple Leafs captain happy.

At this stage of Matthews' career and the current state of the team, you can't make a move to make him happy. If he is not willing to commit, these decisions have to be made by John Chayka and Mats Sundin; otherwise, it will continue to backfire on the organization, especially if Matthews decides to leave.

Maple Leafs are likely not contenders next season

With the stage the Maple Leafs are in, no matter what they do this offseason, it is still very unlikely they will be able to contend for a Stanley Cup next season. I do believe it is very possible for the Maple Leafs to make the postseason with the roster they currently have; however, it will be difficult to become a true contender in just one season.

The Maple Leafs need to use their first-round selection to pick the player who can help them the most moving forward. Their cup window, depending on what they do this offseason, can open as early as heading into the 2027-28 season, making Auston Matthews' opinion irrelevant.

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to do what's best for the organization at this point. The understanding to many at this point is that Matthews needs some convincing, but, at the same time, a lot of people need convincing on Auston Matthews, with how the past two seasons have transpired. Time will tell what the Maple Leafs will do with their first overall pick; however, their best option would be to keep it and build around either Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg moving forward.