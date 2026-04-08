Dominant Maple Leafs prospect should be in Toronto very soon

The Toronto Maple Leafs could finally have some lineup relief very soon, as one of their selections from the 2024 NHL draft has just wrapped up his season in the Western Hockey League. That player, Miroslav Holinka.

Holinka dominated the WHL this season, recording 80 points (37 goals, 43 assists) in 59 games played for the Edmonton Oil Kings, which eventually led to a playoff birth and a matchup with the Saskatoon Blades. Unfortunately, it resulted in a heartbreaking winner-take-all loss in game seven.

In the full, seven games played against the Blades, Holinka tallied 11 points (seven goals, four assists), which currently puts him at the top of the list for the current WHL playoffs. Although not being able to build off of those numbers due to elimination, he showed he can perform when it matters the most, and came in clutch for the Oil Kings to keep them in the series and avoid going home much earlier than they did.

Holinka has been one of the most highly-touted prospects since being drafted, and his level of play this season has built hype that he could see time on the main Leafs roster quite soon. He has a wicked shot and gets pucks to the net easily. Holinka can also skate around defenders easily and pick pucks out of the corner at a high level. Not to mention, he's also a beast on special teams. Out of his 11 points in the playoffs, six of them were on the powerplay.

Giving Holinka a game in a Leafs uniform before the season ends would be nice

Holinka ended his season with the Oil Kings and stint in the WHL on a high note with his stats. By putting him in a Leafs uniform for at least a game or two of the total that is left in the NHL season, he wouldn't disrupt the rhythm he's in from the season, especially the playoffs, where he was virtually the best. While it would be nice to see him suit up for the Leafs this season, even if it's for a game, the jump from the WHL style of play to the NHL isn't small and likely wouldn't help him if he's pushed out there right away. It would be most assured that Holinka plays out the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Marlies in the NHL, as the Marlies play their last game of the regular season on April 19.

Though Holinka could very well be a part of the Marlies for the rest of their respective season, it would be nice to see that the 2024 selection finally gets playing time in the Leafs' system, further proving why he deserves a decent shot with the big club. From the looks of it, the Leafs might have gotten another draft steal who is now on the brink of being a full-time Maple Leaf.