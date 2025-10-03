Despite Stolarz’s outstanding efforts, Leafs lose their final preseason home game

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Detroit Red Wings for their second last game of the preseason on Thursday night, being outshot 43-19. The final score was 3-1 Detroit. It’s astonishing the Leafs only lost by two.

Anthony Stolarz stood on his head letting in just two of the 43 goals faced tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

The star goalie’s efforts were not enough to guide the Leafs to victory in their last game at home in the preseason. The Leafs lost in their home building, within a regular lineup. This wasn’t an AHL call up game, this was a showcase game where the top lines and regular players had their final chance to show home fans what was to come in the regular season.

Strong first period

The Leafs came out hot in the first period, scoring what would be their only goal of the game, early in the period. Auston Matthews scored a power play goal assisted by Knies and Tavares just over two minutes after puck drop.

Toronto had a strong first period, with a physical game led by Knies. The left-winger was hitting heavy, even taking a penalty for an illegal hit to the head. Despite his size, he was fast on his skates winning foot battles and rushing the net hard.

Leafs crumble from second period onward

Toronto took six penalties in this game compared to Detroit’s three. It seemed like the only player giving their full effort tonight was Stolarz, with a lineup in front of him with star players not stepping up. The Leafs just could not get the puck off of the Red Wings. Most of the game was spent in Toronto’s end, hoping Stolarz would continue to make saves to keep them in the game. Despite skating their top players, the Leafs could not score a goal to keep them in the game in the remaining two periods. Easton Cowan showed good effort throughout the game- it’s clear this young player is determined to play for the team in the regular season. Other than Matthews’ goal in the first, the stars were quiet tonight.

Stolarz’s outstanding performance

Anthony Stolarz did absolutely everything in his power to give his team a winning chance, with little to no help from his defensive teammates. You would think it was five Red Wings against one goalie. Despite the outcome, Stolarz played a .951 save percentage saving 41 shots, reminding viewers who the Leaf’s top goalie is. The 31-year-old goalie is playing fresh off a newly signed 4-year extension with a cap hit of 3.75 million dollars per season.

Detroit’s final goal to solidify their win was scored by Finnie on the empty net.

The Maple Leafs will close out their preseason this Saturday, October 4, in Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings.