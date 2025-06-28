Defensemen that Leafs could target in 2nd round of 2025 NHL Draft

There are few things in life that are certain; death, taxes, and Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving targeting towering defensemen. It is well known the player types that Treliving targets and thankfully at this draft, there are plenty of big-bodied defenders to be had all over the place.

Assuming the Maple Leafs do not trade up into the first round, although they could pull off a blockbuster, the team will not pick a player until day two of the draft at 64th overall. In total the club has six draft picks, in every round from two to seven aside from round four. Being without a pick until the end of the second obviously takes away a large chunk of the talent pool available so the Leafs will have to rely on their scouts to try and extract value.

Thankfully, as I mentioned before, there are plenty of defensemen that fit the Leafs preferences. I have identified multiple that could be avilable when the Leafs select at 64th overall. I have also identified a number of others that could be available throughout the draft, highlighting a few in particular.

The Leafs have selected five defensemen at the draft since Treliving took over at the helm and with the announcement that former top prospect Topi Niemela has signed back in Europe, the prospect pool could use an injection of more talent. So, who could join the club as a prospect?

Carter Amico

The season could not have started out better for the towering right-handed defenceman. Carter Amico was seemingly en route to becoming one of the NTDP’s most relied upon blueliners consistently logging over 15 minutes a night and as a top penalty killer. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury which kept him sidelined from November onwards, so he only played around a dozen games this season.

Despite missing time, Amico is a player with very interesting skills. His defensive game is his calling card, using his enormous 6-6 234lbs frame to bully opponents and shut them down. However, his skating and puckhandling abilities are incredibly interesting for a player of his profile. He’s able to move back for puck retrievals and is capable of advancing it up the ice well.

He will likely not make it beyond the Leafs’ second round choice and may not even be available at 64, as he is currently ranked 48th according to Elite Prospects' consolidated ranking. However, had he played all year there is a likelihood that his draft stock would have risen to make him a first round lock. If he is available, the Leafs could take advantage of this dip and could get a legitimately high end prospect much later than normal.

Max Psenicka

One of the 2025 NHL Draft’s biggest risers, Max Psenicka is a right-handed Czech defender with exceptional size, listed at 6-5 185lbs. He came over to the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks part way through the year and became a vital member of their backend. He logged big minutes in all situations, down the stretch and in the playoffs and for good reason.

Despite his size, Psenicka is a smooth skating defender who is capable of carrying the puck up the ice in transition. Defensively, he uses his long reach and skating to snuff out opposing attackers and deny entries. His offensive game still has some room to grow but he shows good foundational skills with the puck, making plays and feeding his teammates. He could add a more threatening shot to his arsenal but overall, he has a decent two-way game already.

Psenicka ranks 61st on Elite Prosects’ consolidated ranking and for good reason. If the Leafs have a chance to get him, it will be with their second round choice. Knowing GM Brad Treliving’s tendencies, Psenicka likely ranks quite high on the teams internal list and if he is available, I think the club would have a tough time passing up on him.