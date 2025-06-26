Why Max Psenicka is right pick for Maple Leafs in 2nd round

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025 NHL Draft without a first-round pick, making their selections outside the top 60 all the more critical. In a year where long-term development projects could yield high rewards, Max Psenicka stands out as a calculated gamble worth taking.

Psenicka, a 6-foot-5, right-shot defenseman from Czechia, has had a unique development path. After starting the season in Czechia’s junior and pro leagues, he transitioned mid-year to the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. Despite the adjustment, he quickly earned top-pairing minutes and helped stabilize Portland’s blue line during a deep playoff run.

What makes Psenicka especially intriguing for Toronto is his blend of size, mobility, and two-way potential. He’s not a flashy offensive dynamo, but his defensive awareness, calm puck movement, and ability to log heavy minutes under pressure make him a valuable long-term asset. His playoff performance -- eight points in 18 games -- suggests he’s learning to contribute offensively without sacrificing his defensive responsibilities3.

Toronto’s current blue line lacks depth in right-shot defenders with size and reach. Psenicka’s frame and growing confidence in North American hockey could fill that void in a few years. He’s a project, no doubt -- but one with a high ceiling and a toolkit that fits the Leafs’ future needs.

In a draft where the Leafs must think beyond immediate returns, Max Psenicka offers the kind of upside that could pay off big -- if Toronto is willing to be patient. That is where this could all fall apart, though. If the Maple Leafs want to see more of a guaranteed trajectory for their draft picks this season, with the added pressure to replace departing key players this offseason, Psenicka might not be the ideal prospect to draft and wait on.

There is plenty of room to grow and for Psenicka to become one of the more intriguing defensemen taken from the 2025 NHL Draft class.