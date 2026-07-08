Craig Berube's latest Mitch Marner take makes no sense

Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube had a very interesting take on Mitch Marner, to say the least. Specifically, the veteran bench boss discussed some of the factors that led to the team's downfall last season and his ultimate dismissal.

But his take on Marner is just off the rails.

During a recent conversation with Rob Simpson on Simmer’s Morning Skate, Berube expounded on his feelings regarding Marner.

“I thought Mitch was the energy. He brought the emotion and the energy to the game.”

If that was the case, it seems that the energy somehow shut down for Game 7s. Be that as it may, Berube addressed the impact of losing Marner by pinpointing the precise effect.

"We lost our emotional leader, for sure."

"We lost our emotional leader, for sure." THIS, I did not know. Craig Berube on Mitch Marner. #LeafsForever #STLBlues #LetsGoFlyers See the whole chat at https://t.co/evY0EIekuG pic.twitter.com/Rg8zjKkIaf — Rob Simpson (@simmerpuck) July 7, 2026

The Maple Leafs’ loss should have been the Vegas Golden Knights’ gain, right?

Well, that was abundantly clear in the Stanley Cup Final this past spring. Marner checked the emotion and energy at the door during the final three games of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Much like his tenure in Toronto, Marner failed to show up when it mattered most.

No one really remembers him torching the Anaheim Ducks in the second round. What everyone remembers is Game 7s. And as far as Marner’s Toronto legacy is concerned, Marner just didn’t deliver when the chips were on the table.

Berube left colorful legacy in Toronto

It’s too bad that Craig Berube couldn’t do more in Toronto. I was among those who really wanted to see him succeed. For a minute there, he almost did. In a parallel universe, Marner, Auston Matthews, and the rest of the team showed up for that Game 6 against the Florida Panthers, precluding the need for a Game 7.

Had Chief and his crew made it to the Eastern Conference Final, none of this summer’s events would have happened. The Leafs would have never landed the first-overall pick, leading Gavin McKenna elsewhere.

But as far as this dimension is concerned, Berube is no longer with the organization. He left behind a colorful legacy filled with comical soundbites, horrific gym injuries, and two completely different seasons.

Berube came to within one game of redefining the Maple Leafs’ narrative. His second season, unfortunately, was one of Murphy’s Law. Perhaps that’s the best way to encapsulate Berube’s tenure in Toronto.

Everything that could go wrong, did.

We should see Berube behind the bench soon enough. It may only be a matter of time.