Craig Berube just confirmed what Maple Leafs fans feared most

Leafs Nation as a whole seem to be sold on the idea of continuing the firing streak by letting go of head coach Craig Berube after the abysmal 2025-26 season.

When Berube was asked if he expects to return next year as head coach, he simply but firmly replied with a “Yes” before taking the next question.

Craig Berube expects to be back as Maple Leafs head coach next season. pic.twitter.com/1aPg6Dp5Rv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2026

Craig Berube expects to be back behind the Maple Leafs bench next season

Berube joined the Leafs in the 2024-25 season as a replacement for former head coach Sheldon Keefe. His first year with the team could be described as a success; finishing first in the Atlantic Division, Marner, Nylander and Matthews were top scorers, reliable goaltending, and most notably, a second-round playoff exit to the Florida Panthers.

Then came this season, with a team riddled with injuries early and a disappointing return to the ice. The Leafs didn't look like the Leafs. By December, Toronto had the worst power play in the league, which was unacceptable for a team with the stars it has. As a result, assistant and penalty kill coach Marc Savard was fired on December 22. Savard was originally hired under Berube. There was an immediate switch with the team after the firing, as if a spark was lit. The power play improved, and the Leafs started winning. However, this change of pace was short lived as the Leafs hit another slump in mid-January.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team of star players, so why aren’t they winning? It's evident that there is some disconnect between coaching and the players, it seems that they don’t want to play for Berube and don’t work well with him. The Leafs, specifically their core players, have been criticized all season for coming across as if they just don’t care. Captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander were at the forefront of the commentary. The coaching may be a reason behind the lack of passion.

Its been a little over 12 hours since Torontos season ended. Why does Craig berube still have a job? — Mattchew (@mattsauve19) April 16, 2026

If Berube remains the coach of the Leafs, there needs to be a significant change somewhere and somehow next season. Many fans online have expressed their surprise that he still has a job today, and were expecting his firing would come immediately after the final loss of the season on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

One thing is certain, depsite whoever the coach may be next season, the Toronto Maple Leafs must show a change of effort and energy on the ice, and prove to the fans that they are a team worth watching.