Craig Berube explains how Maple Leafs improved their power play

It's either a massive shift in strategy on the power play, or just incredibly coincidental timing. Ever since the Toronto Maple Leafs put the hammer down and fired assistant coach Marc Savard, the power play has been humming.

Previously a detriment to this team, the man advantage is now one of their strengths and even without their big stars available to them. Even with Auston Matthews and William Nylander out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, the Leafs' power play managed to find at least some success that led them to the statement 4-0 win.

Maple Leafs' power play improved dramatically after firing Savard

After going 1-for-3 Tuesday night, in the four games since the Leafs fired Savard and hired Steve Sullivan to take over the power play duties as an assistant coach, they have gone 4-for-10. It isn't the most impressive thing, but considering that before they managed to score just 11 power-play goals in their 87 opportunities, it is a substantial improvement.

So, what is causing this surge? According to head coach Craig Berube, there's some little improvements under Sullivan compared to the previous efforts.

"When I watch it, and I am looking at it, it is just more direct and crisp. The passes are better. They’re not looking for a different option. It’s just, “make that play.” Pucks are going to the net, and we’re recovering and resetting them again," Berube said via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

"That is the biggest difference I see right now on the power play, and then the goals are around the net. That is where you score goals."

That is definitely where you score the goals. It is interesting that what Berube is seeing is basically the consensus. Visually, the Leafs' power play has been so much easier to watch compared to the frustrating unit they would trot out there to waste almost every single opportunity given to them.

A strength of this team was suddenly a league-worst weakness and obviously with that happening, the Leafs lost a whole lot of games. Are we suddenly going to see a surge because of the power play not being a waste of time? Maybe, or maybe it is just them riding the coincidental wave because they weren't going to barely score on the power play for the entire season.