Craig Berube doesn't deserve blame for Maple Leafs' failures

Despite the growing frustration surrounding the Maple Leafs' season, it's hard to pin their failures on Craig Berube.

From rotating line combinations to demanding adherence to the team's structure, and from trying every motivational tactic in his coaching arsenal, Berube has pushed every button he could. Yet, his efforts have been undermined by a wave of injuries to key players and the continued underperformance of several veterans who were expected to be reliable performers.

Berube has demanded accountability and backed up his words by sitting underachieving players. He has tried a multitude of line combinations in search of anything to spark his stagnant team.



Any thought of a coaching change to fix Toronto's issues is irresponsible. At this point, the Leafs' problems extend well beyond the bench, and Berube has already done everything a coach reasonably can.

Berube Has Exhausted All His Options to Kickstart Leafs

When Berube made Max Domi a healthy scratch in a recent 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals, it marked the third time he sat a veteran forward for substandard play. Domi's benching followed similar moves with Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua.

Joshua recently sat down for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and returned with an improved effort against the Capitals. Then, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he put forth his best effort of the season, registering a goal and an assist in a dominant second period that gave the Maple Leafs a 5-1 lead. This came after a thunderous hit in the first period on Penguins' defenseman Matt Dumba.

Domi set up Nicolas Roy for a tap-in power play goal in a strong second period against the Pens and added a second helper on an Auston Matthews' third-period goal. Maccelli has been less effective since returning from a scratch, but Berube's message has been clearly received. All three veteran players were given ample time to step up their play before Berube removed them from the lineup.

The Leafs' coach has also been active on the team's bench during games, trying to motivate his players. During Toronto's recent victory over the Blue Jackets, Berube and star William Nylander were caught on camera having an animated discussion during a stoppage in play.

At the time, the Maple Leafs trailed the game 1-0 late in the third period and were in danger of wasting an outstanding goaltending effort from Joseph Woll. With time winding down, Nylander made a slick pass to Easton Cowan for the tying goal before calmly depositing the overtime game-winner in the Leafs' 2-1 win. Nylander leads the Leafs in points thanks in part to Berube's prodding and heart-to-heart conversations often seen during practices.





Berube is not afraid to publicly demand accountability from his players, something his predecessor, Sheldon Keefe, was reluctant to do. Keefe, at times, walked back his criticism or softened his stance on his players. Berube has, on multiple occasions, firmly but respectfully outlined his specific player expectations to the media.

This is the same coach that led the Leafs to the top of the Atlantic Division in his first season behind the team's bench and gave the Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers their toughest competition. He improved the team's defensive structure, something they spent years trying to strengthen.

The Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL's biggest disappointments through the first quarter of the season. If one is looking to find fault with their underachieving, blame the lack of player execution, general manager Brad Treliving's additions, or mostly subpar goaltending. Just don't blame the coach.