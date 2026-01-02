Could the real Auston Matthews finally be back?

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews notched his 14th career hat trick on Thursday night. The performance was a long-time coming after a seemingly down year last season.

This year, Matthews has seemed off most of the year. But over the last couple of weeks, it’s as if Matthews took a day trip to Shangri-La.

Whatever the Maple Leafs star took about two or three weeks ago, I want to get some of that. Matthews looks rejuvenated (that’s a snarky remark coming from someone about 20 years older than him). His shot is seemingly back to where it once was.

Most importantly, Matthews has carried the Maple Leafs at times. On Thursday night, he single-handedly brought the team back from the brink. Down 4-1, the Leafs engineered a comeback that would have made Tom Brady proud.

So, it’s fair to ask: Is the real Auston Matthews back? Is this the punishing return of the former 60-goal scorer? It might be a little bit premature to declare Matthews formally back. But he’s certainly rounding into form.

It’s virtually impossible to pinpoint what exactly may have precipitated the fortuitous turnaround. But one thing’s for certain, a healthy, productive Matthews is the difference between a languishing Maple Leafs team and a true playoff contender.

As Matthews goes, so do the Maple Leafs

In a nutshell, if Matthews is successful, the Maple Leafs are, too. It’s no coincidence that some of the Maple Leafs’ most dominant regular-season performances have coincided with Matthews’ best years.

Last season, Matthews wasn’t at his best. Still, he was good enough to lead Toronto to a first-place finish in the Atlantic Division. This year, when Matthews has been missing in action, the Leafs haven’t fared well.

Now that Matthews is seemingly back to his true form, the Leafs have miraculously bounced back from the depths of the abyss.

I would venture to speculate that there was something unseen plaguing Matthews. Perhaps there was something in the back of his mind gnawing away at him. Perhaps that issue has been resolved, leading him to play with a clear mind.

Again, that’s purely hearsay on my part. But it’s reasonable to assume that something non-physical had been getting to Matthews.

Allow me a quick sidebar if I may. Based on my professional experience, some of the best employees can see a dip in their productivity. Excellent salespeople see their numbers drop. Uber-talented, highly efficient workers don’t produce up to their usual standards.

Such sudden drops in performance don’t happen because they’ve become bad employees overnight. There’s usually something beyond work that affects their performance. Sometimes it’s things like personal problems, stress, burnout, a toxic work environment, or an unfortunate loss that affect employees.

It’s not until there’s some sort of reassurance or resolution that helps erase such issues. I’d like to reiterate that I’m not saying Matthews has been going through personal issues. But you have to wonder if something good has happened behind the scenes. That something has flipped a switch in the captain’s mind, and he’s now attacking the game with the ferocity of a caged beast suddenly free.

It's great to see Matthews returning to his former self. It’s great for the Maple Leafs, and it’s even better for the NHL.