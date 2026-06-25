Connor Hellebuyck emerges as latest Maple Leafs' trade target

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had their name floating around the rumour mill with just about every big-name player over the past week and today, it only became more amplified.

According to reports from David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period and Darren Dreger of TSN. The Maple Leafs are working on something "big." Something that can drastically change the overall roster construction. Right after those reports came out, Leafs Nation was all over it, naming players like Zach Werenski, Alex Tuch, and more.

However, it was an appearance on Leafs Morning Take that set Leafs Nation on fire. He mentioned that the Maple Leafs could be looking into acquiring Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck. Right away, fans on social media started preparing their best mock trades and were frantically refreshing their feeds in hopes that the breaking news would pop up. And while it hasn't yet, there is still talk that the Maple Leafs are interested.

Hellebuyck would be a dream addition for the Maple Leafs

When you think about the goaltenders that the Maple Leafs have had over Auston Matthews' 10 years in the NHL. No name stands out quite like Hellebuyck. Some notable ones are Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell, Joseph Woll, Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray, to name a few.

Aside from Andersen, who was very good during the regular season during his time with the Maple Leafs. Most of the other names were average goalies who played above average. Hellebuyck is one of, if not the best, goalies in the NHL, far and away better than any other goalie who has worn a Maple Leafs jersey since Ed Belfour, or even Curtis Joseph.

If Toronto's general manager can somehow pull this deal off, it needs to happen. Even if it costs them Matthew Knies. One of Toronto's downfalls over the last 10 years has been goaltending and lack of scoring. With the addition of Gavin McKenna through the NHL draft, the arrival of Easton Cowan, and a few good free agent signings on top of Auston Matthews and William Nylander in a new coaching system. They can easily address the scoring issue. While also fixing the goaltending issue with the acquisition of Hellebuyck.

Although it is tough to move on from Knies, who is a young, bright power forward. If it lands you Hellebuyck, it has to be done. Outside of that, there shouldn't be many other deals that the Maple Leafs actually consider moving him.