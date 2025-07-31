3 best goaltenders in Toronto Maple Leafs history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a not-so-favourable history when it comes to goaltenders, but who are the very best to step in the crease wearing the Blue and White? There are netminders with Stanley Cup rings and some fan favourites.

Turk Broda

Turk Broda was the original titan between the pipes for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a true icon whose legacy still echoes through the halls of hockey history. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Broda made his Leafs debut in 1936 after Toronto shelled out a hefty $7,500 to acquire him from Detroit. That investment paid off spectacularly.

With his calm demeanor and clutch playoff performances, Broda became a foundational piece of the Maple Leafs dynasty, leading the team to five Stanley Cup championships—one of which included the legendary 1942 comeback where the Leafs rallied from a 3–0 series deficit to win the Cup in seven games.

Beyond his hardware, Broda was known for his fiery competitiveness and his very public battle with team owner Conn Smythe, who challenged Broda to slim down mid-season. The ordeal -- dubbed the “Battle of the Bulge” -- only added to Broda’s mystique, especially when he returned to form and continued to dominate. After serving his country in World War II and returning to hockey in 1945, Broda racked up 302 wins and 62 shutouts by the time he retired in 1952. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1967, Broda remains not just a Leafs legend but one of the most celebrated goaltenders in the NHL's storied past.

Johnny Bower

Decades later, Johnny Bower would pick up the torch and guard the net with the same poise and excellence. His path to NHL stardom was a late bloomer’s tale: he didn’t become a full-time NHL goalie until he was nearly 30, after a stint in the military and bouncing around in the minors. But when the Leafs scooped him up off waivers in 1958, it was a game-changer. Bower went on to lead Toronto to four Stanley Cup victories in the 1960s, serving as the last line of defense during one of the franchise’s most successful eras.

Nicknamed “The China Wall” for his impenetrable play, Bower was fearless in net, pioneering the now-famous poke check and regularly putting his body on the line to keep pucks out. Even as age crept up, he remained a dominant force well into his forties—no small feat in a league full of younger, faster players. With a quiet but commanding presence, he built a reputation for steadiness and leadership, both on and off the ice.

After hanging up his skates at age 45, Bower remained a cherished figure in the Toronto hockey community, often seen mentoring young goalies and delighting fans with his stories and warmth until his passing in 2017.

Curtis Joseph

Fast forward to the late ’90s and early 2000s, and Curtis Joseph burst onto the scene with a whole new flavor of goaltending swagger. Affectionately known as “Cujo,” Joseph wasn’t just about stats -- though he had plenty of them.

He brought electricity to the crease, known for his acrobatic saves, fierce competitiveness, and trademark dog-themed mask inspired by Stephen King’s famous canine horror story which spawned his nickname. Toronto fans instantly embraced him when he joined the team in 1998, and he rewarded that affection by helping the Leafs reach the playoffs every season during his initial stint.

In 1999 and 2002, he backstopped the Leafs all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals and was frequently the team’s MVP during deep postseason runs. He was also honored with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2000 for his leadership and humanitarian efforts -- a nod to his impact off the ice as well. Statistically, Joseph posted a .910 save percentage during his time with the Leafs, with standout seasons that included a then-franchise record 36 wins.

Though he didn’t capture a Stanley Cup with Toronto, his legacy as one of the team’s most exciting and beloved goaltenders is unquestioned. His brief return in the 2008–09 season gave fans one last taste of the magic.