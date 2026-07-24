Bryan Hayes rips Mitch Marner's agent over recent comments

Mitch Marner's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs refuses to go quietly into the night. The former homegrown star of the Leafs was brought back into the spotlight thanks to a recent interview with his agent, Darren Ferris.

During a sit-down with Kevin Kavanagh on PuckPedia's Hockey Show, Ferris went over a list of items on how Toronto wronged his client. Among the issues were performance bonuses in his entry-level contract, being a playoff scapegoat, and social media backlash from disgruntled fans.

The topic was broached by Hayes and guest hosts Dave Feschuk and Keegan Matheson during Thursday's episode of OverDrive. Hayes had little sympathy for Marner's plight during his time in Toronto.

Bryan Hayes Trashes Darren Ferris's Defence of Mitch Marner

Hayes suggested Marner and his agent had the view that the former Leaf was picked on more than other players during his time in Toronto. The OverDrive host felt that at times Marner bore the brunt of frustrated fans, but at times other players wore it as well. He noted that Auston Matthews and William Nylander have taken their share of heat at different times during their tenure with the team.

The biggest takeaway from the Ferris interview was his suggestion that the Maple Leafs didn't protect Marner. Hayes asked his co-hosts what Ferris meant by that comment. Feschuk listed being embarrassed by former Leafs coach Mike Babcock, not being considered for the captaincy, and not receiving bonuses similar to other players as issues that Marner had in Toronto.

Hayes wondered exactly what it was that the Maple Leafs were to be protecting Marner from. He wasn't buying the lack of bonuses as a problem since Marner soon became one of the highest-paid players in the league. "I just sense there is some delusion there and that they (Leafs) were going to protect him from social media trolls. How would the Maple Leafs possibly do that? How can any team do that? Were they supposed to get on the air and start yelling and screaming at me and other people that were criticizing his play or other things about his game? I just don't understand that gripe (not protecting him)," questioned Hayes.

"I just sense that there is some delusion there and that they (Leafs) were going to protect him from social media trolls. How would the Maple Leafs possibly do that?" Bryan Hayes on Mitch Marner

He wasn't done, asking "From who and from what?" about the Leafs protecting Marner. "You can't control the mob. You can't control fans and their opinions. You can't control what people are going to say and write."

Hayes did suggest Marner and his agent would be justified if untrue things were written or said. Yet, he had a hard time coming up with examples of the Maple Leafs, and in particular, former president Brendan Shanahan, not protecting Marner during his days as a Leaf.

The OverDrive host went on to describe bringing up performance bonus issues from 11 years ago as "ridiculous," but agreed it was a legitimate gripe at the time. Hayes took issue with bringing up money problems now, with Marner having cleared over $100 million in career earnings and him eventually retiring in the top five or ten of the wealthiest all-time players.

Hayes could not get past the "not protecting" claim, however. He called asking that (protection) of the Leafs "completely unreasonable and not possible," saying the team can't protect players from fans online.

Feschuk countered with another take from Marner's agent. Ferris claimed Marner became a more successful player than the Leafs thought he would turn into. Feschuk described it as "my guy succeeded in spite of them." He listed an unreasonable coach (Babcock), who embarrassed him and played psychological tricks on him, being cut short on bonuses, and a lack of belief in the player from Leafs' management as roadblocks that the Marner camp felt he overcame to become a star player.

Hayes wasn't buying it. "If it is, that's even more ridiculous. They took him fourth overall. Who drafts someone fourth overall and doesn't think that guy is going to turn into a great player?" He then noted how Marner didn't spend one day in the minors, going from junior directly into the lineup and playing a ton of minutes, in every scenario, immediately.

He closed by recognizing that Ferris is doing his job as an agent by doing all he can for his player. Hayes, however, held firm in his closing statement on the matter. "The idea that the Leafs didn't do enough to protect him, in my opinion, is ridiculous."

"The idea that the Leafs did not do enough to protect him, in my opinion, is ridiculous." Bryan Hayes on Leafs-Marner

The entire story confirms the acrimony between Marner's camp and the Maple Leafs hasn't faded. While Ferris blames the organization, Hayes provided a reality check: a hockey franchise cannot shield a handsomely paid star from public scrutiny. The latest clash proves that while Marner has left town, the drama surrounding his departure remains as loud as ever.