Bruce Cassidy didn’t hold back praising Maple Leafs’ Brandon Carlo

One of the most talked-about players on the Toronto Maple Leafs trading block is defenseman Brandon Carlo. His name came up frequently during the NHL trade deadline, amid the Leafs’ awful 2025-26 season.

The rationale behind the trade was trying to undo the apparent mistake former GM Brad Treliving made when he jettisoned a first-round pick and prospect Fraser Minten to the Boston Bruins for Carlo at last season’s deadline.

Carlo wasn’t bad, but he really wasn’t all that good during the remainder of the 2025 regular season and playoffs.

This season was a particularly challenging one as injuries pretty much derailed his season. Once he returned, he wasn’t quite the shutdown defenseman that the Maple Leafs had hoped. But one of his former coaches, Bruce Cassidy, believes Carlo can come back next season and show what he’s capable of.

During a recent appearance on Leafs Nation, Cassidy delved into what he believed could be a turnaround season for Carlo in 2026-27.

“He’s a shutdown defenceman. When he’s at his best, he can play against anybody. He’s long, he’s got great lateral mobility and will eat pucks. He’s not an overly physical player, but he certainly will establish his body position to protect the front of the net.”

That’s precisely what the Maple Leafs had in mind when they acquired Carlo. And it’s also the reason why trading him now would be a huge mistake.

As Cassidy went on to point out, Carlo feels more confident when he’s got an offensive-minded defense partner who can leave him to be the shutdown guy that he usually is.

That’s why the Leafs got him.

Ideally, he would have been the partner that Morgan Rielly desperately needed. It’s also the reason why the Leafs would do well to hold onto Carlo, at least for the start of next season. However, if things don’t go according to plan, getting a solid start out of Carlo is hugely important.

Maple Leafs can’t afford to sell low on Carlo

The best trade scenario involving Carlo would be selling as high as possible on him. Such a situation would be possible if the 29-year-old gets off to a strong start next season. Firstly, he needs to stay healthy. Secondly, showing that he’s back to his old self would certainly boost his trade value.

At that point, should the Leafs’ season go south in 2026-27, trading him sooner rather than later would make sense. The Leafs will likely get the first two months of next season before the organization decides where the situation is heading.

But if the Maple Leafs return to respectability next season, they’ll be glad they held onto Carlo.

It’s worth pointing out that Carlo will be entering the final year of his current six-year contract. He’s got one more season at $4.1 million and has a three-team no-trade list. So, moving him really wouldn’t be an issue.

Ultimately, as Cassidy pointed out, a rebound season focused on building his confidence should make a world of difference for Carlo. He’s the right type of defenseman the organization needs under Craig Berube’s system.

That assertion depends, of course, on Berube returning. In the meantime, the Maple Leafs had better think twice about trading Carlo unless a monumental deal comes along this offseason.