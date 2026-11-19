It has been widely noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to make another trade splash to help lift the spirits and turn around their season that has started off moderately rotten.

Some names have been recently linked to the Leafs, such as defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings. While that would be nice, Toronto might also want to look at Los Angeles Kings blueliner Brandt Clarke.

Clarke is still relatively new in the league, seeing as he is only skating in his third season in the NHL. He was taken eighth overall in the 2021 draft and has since been a cornerstone piece for the Kings. The 23-year-old is off to a solid start this year with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 19 games played. He leads all Kings defenseman in the three categories while averaging just under 20 minutes a game.

On the ice, Clarke moves the puck well and is crafty with the biscuit on his stick to create from his own end. He can effectively join the rush, which gives the forwards another skater to help out on offense, both being able to help the Leafs during their rough patch.

Last season, Clarke led all Kings blueliners in scoring. Not to mention, he racked up 13 powerplay points. This year, he has four which still shows the promise and skill on the man advantage -- another asset that would benefit the Leafs.

What price would the Leafs pay for Brandt Clarke?

Seeing as Clarke is their top defenseman right now, with all respect to veteran and Kings' captain Drew Doughty, the price would not be a bargain. The Leafs might very well have to give up a prospect, as well as a current NHL roster player, possibly including an early-round draft pick. If they want to avoid destructing the farm system, John Chayka could part ways with one of the current blueliners.

A possible name off the top could be Morgan Rielly who, despite starting the season off strong offensively, was previously a possible trade chip late last season. Should the Kings get Rielly, a prospect and maybe even a pick would relieve some cap space from Toronto, as well as providing another established, yet older, defenseman to give some support to Los Angeles' lineup.

Funny enough, the Leafs host the Kings at Scotiabank Arena, which gives Toronto an opportunity to see more of Clarke's game, while also trying to dig themselves out of a hole that has become deeper as of late.

In hindsight, Clarke would be a nice addition to the Leafs. He provides back-end puck movement, playmaking and laying the body when needed. It would also provide the defense corps with some youth, the majority is at least 30-years-old and more. It would be a big gamble, but one that could eventually pay off for the Leafs.