Brad Marchand trolls Leafs fans with latest comments in Toronto

If he plays for you, you love him, and if he plays against you, you hate him. Brad Marchand is one of the most polarizing personalities in the NHL. Marchand, known for being a pest, face-licker and instigator, has managed to both compliment and offend the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans before their matchup tonight.

Shockingly, the pesky centerman revealed that he had heavily considered joining the blue and white in free agency last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with Florida, saying, “it was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go", and that he didn’t think it would be possible to resign in Florida.

Here’s Marchand revealing that his free agency came down to Toronto or Florida @sdpnsports https://t.co/7vx4o9op94 pic.twitter.com/0erRcYB19n — Jesse Blake (@JesseBlake) January 6, 2026

After being unexpectedly traded from the Boston Bruins last season, as captain and a franchise icon who vocalized his desire to play until retirement, Marchand went on to win the Stanley Cup in Florida. He then went on to sign a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Panthers in free agency over the summer, after, as we now know, debating settling in Toronto.

Not only did he confirm what fans have been speculating, but he also went on to compliment Toronto’s play, saying, “As a group, the way that they're competing now, they compete the right way, which is what they kind of had to get over that hurdle”. Despite the varying opinions of Marchand, praise coming from such a successful and impactful player is always meaningful.

The interview wasn’t all praise and positivity; in true Marchand fashion, he found a way to stir the pot. Not only did he blame former Leafs player Mitch Marner’s departure on Toronto fans, saying “it's unfortunate the fans ran Marner out of town”, but he also insinuated Auston Matthews may not be with the team much longer as well. After complimenting the Toronto Star’s game, recent goal-scoring record, and nodding to future accomplishments with the team, he ended by adding, “if he’s still here.”

Marchand ends some complimentary comments about Matthews setting future scoring marks ‘if he’s still here’. He laughed at going a bit too far and made a motion of stirring the pot. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@sunhornby) January 6, 2026

Despite sharing his possible move to Toronto, some fans are cautious of the truth behind his comments. Paul Bissonnette, who believes the comments are an attempt to troll fans, warned Leafs Nation, Tweeting, “Brad Marchand is back on his bull. Don’t believe a word he says”.

Brad Marchand rolls up to Toronto three times a year and is just the biggest troll of all time and it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/LLEh2g9305 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 6, 2026

The Leafs will face off against Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers for the second time this season, tonight in Toronto.