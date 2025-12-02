Brad Marchand calls out Leafs panic in Toronto

One of the main storylines early this season is the Toronto Maple Leafs and their struggles getting out of the gate. The Maple Leafs, even though they moved on from Mitch Marner, were still expected to be contenders for the Stanley Cup out of the Atlantic Division. Through 25 games, they are 11-11-3 for 25 points, ranking in last place in the division. Due to their start, Leafs fans and media are beginning to wonder if they can be ruled out of making the playoffs.

Another team tied for last are the defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

On Tuesday night, the Leafs are on the road to take on the Panthers in a rematch from their second-round matchup last season. Brad Marchand, who has been a thorn in the side of the Leafs dating back to his time with the Boston Bruins, hears all the negative talk surrounding the Leafs and is getting pretty sick of it.

Brad Marchand comes to Leafs' defense amid negative talk from fans and media

“If you think that your playoff dreams are done 25 games in, you have bigger problems,” Marchand said, h/t Sportsnet. “I know they don’t think that in the room. It’s just, obviously, with the media attention and the fan support they have in Toronto, things get blown way out of proportion up there...

“What are they, four points out of a playoff spot?” Marchand said. “If people are thinking they’re out of a playoff spot for the season, they gotta find a new job.”

Sure, Marchand has been a pest against the Leafs throughout his career, but he has come to their defense. Last season, the Panthers eliminated the Leafs from the second round of the playoffs. The Leafs once again failed to make it past the second round, and were hearing it from Leafs fans and members of the national media. After all, it was the team's last chance with their core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Marner.

After the round ended, Marchand came to the Leafs' defense, saying that they didn't deserve the criticism they were receiving and praised them for putting up a fight against them.

"If you look at the heat this team catches, it's actually really unfortunate. They've been working at building something really big here for a while," said Marchand back in May, h/t ESPN. "They were a different brand of hockey this year, and they're getting crucified. I don't think it's justified."

Based on his comments, Marchand does have great respect for the Leafs, and isn't counting them out just yet. As he brings up, the Leafs may be in last place, but they are just four points out of a playoff spot entering Tuesday night. There are 82 games in the season, so there is still plenty of time for the Leafs to turn things around.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are hammered by injuries, and fans expect them to contend for the playoffs once they get healthy. They are in the same position as the Leafs, standings wise. But given they won two Stanley Cups the last two years, so they have more leeway.

Leafs fans might be throwing in the towel, but Marchand isn't doing so right now.