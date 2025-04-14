Borya Valis, a 20-year-old forward and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, has had an impressive 2024-2025 season with the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Known for his 200-foot game and offensive contributions, Valis has established himself as a key player for the Cougars and potentially a promising addition to the Maple Leafs’ future.

Valis concluded the WHL regular season with 81 points in 66 games, including 34 goals and 47 assists. His performance highlighted his ability to contribute both as a scorer and playmaker, while also maintaining a strong defensive presence. His versatility was evident in his role on the Cougars’ power play, where he frequently positioned himself on the half-wall or adjusted to other key spots as needed. In the playoffs, Valis added seven points (three goals and four assists) in seven games, helping Prince George push their first-round series to Game 7 against the Portland Winterhawks where they would ultimately lose by 1 goal. Despite being part of a deep roster featuring standout players, Valis consistently played an important supporting role in the Cougars’ top six.

Valis’s development has been steady throughout his WHL career. After being traded from the Regina Pats to Prince George during the 2023-2024 season, he quickly became a crucial piece of the Cougars’ lineup. Over two seasons with Prince George, Valis tallied an impressive 110 points in 89 games. His ability to adapt and improve under new coaching staff further demonstrated his commitment to growth. Last year after being traded the forward played 33 game with Regina and had 37 points. This year as an assistant captain, Valis finished third among the teams top point getters and second in goals scored.

Could Valis be an NHL difference maker

The Toronto Maple Leafs recognized Valis’s potential by signing him to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-2026 season. This move underscores their belief in his ability to transition to professional hockey. While Valis is not projected as a top-line NHL player, his profile as a middle-six forward with strong forechecking skills aligns well with the Leafs’ needs for depth and versatility. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Zach Hyman for his tenacity in puck battles and ability to create space for teammates. His offensive contributions to the Cougars this year demonstrate that he could be more then just a middle six forward.

Looking ahead, Valis is expected to join the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, following the conclusion of his WHL season. This will provide him with an opportunity to adjust to professional hockey and continue refining his skills. While he has shown flashes of offensive brilliance, areas such as skating explosiveness and puck handling remain points of focus for his development. Improving these aspects will be important for him to earn more ice time at higher levels and potentially secure a role with the Maple Leafs in the future.

As Valis transitions from junior hockey to the professional ranks, his work ethic, offensive instincts and two-way game make him one of Toronto's most intriguing prospects . With continued development, he could become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs in their quest for sustained success