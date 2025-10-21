Blue Jays manager just said exactly what Maple Leafs fans have been dying to hear

The national media and fans across sports had their fun after Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. donned an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey ahead of Game 7 of MLB's American League Championship Series. The Maple Leafs have a long history of choking in the playoffs, as they lost their last seven Game 7s, so sports fans believed Guerrero had put an unintentional whammy on the Blue Jays.

Instead, the Blue Jays clinched their first AL pennant since 1993 when they defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. George Springer played the role of hero after hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning. Just like that, Toronto's Game 7 curse has been lifted. Guerrero was named ALCS MVP after recording a .385 batting average, a 1.330 OPS, three home runs, three RBI, six runs, and 10 hits in 26 at-bats.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said something that should give Maple Leafs fans hope for the near future — the Game 7 curse is over.

John Schneider:



"I think Vladdy broke the curse by wearing Auston Matthews' jersey here today."#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 21, 2025

Toronto sports fans are no doubt still celebrating the Jays' ALCS win. For the Maple Leafs faithful, they hope that the good fortune could head their way.

On Monday, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube gleefully approached the podium to his press conference, saying "How 'bout those Jays, boys?" Berube was asked about Guerrero donning a Matthews jersey ahead of ALCS Game 7 and he was appreciative of the gesture.

"It's awesome," said Berube, h/t TSN. "He's a Toronto guy, and he supports the Maple Leafs, I'm sure, just like we do with the Blue Jays. It's great to see."

Players even took notice of Guerrero's gesture and thought it was great to see, especially ahead of a win or go home game.

“Yeah, that's pretty cool. I’m sure Tone was pretty fired up about that,” said Chris Tanev, h/t Sportsnet. “It’s really impressive to see the city rallying behind them, and just an amazing comeback from down 2-0 to start the series, and down 3-2, and down in the game as well. So, it’s just a lot of relentless efforts.”

Toronto fans hope that the great vibes from the Blue Jays reach the Maple Leafs. The Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1967. In recent years, the Leafs have had rosters that could have made deep runs to the Stanley Cup Final, but could never make it past the second round. Just last year, the Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, but lost 6-1. That is perhaps the closest opportunity they had in recent years, as they fell short of expectations.

This year, the Leafs are moving forward without Mitch Marner, their former first-round pick who was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of free agency. The hope is that Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander can help finally carry the team over the hump.

It would truly be something if Guerrero's gesture helps spark Matthews and the Maple Leafs to finally the Game 7 curse. Before they get to that, all of Toronto will be rooting for the Blue Jays to defeat the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.