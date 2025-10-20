Did Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just bring the curse of the Maple Leafs to the Blue Jays?

Did Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just bring the bad vibes to Game 7 of the ALCS? The Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman was seen walking into Rogers Centre wearing the jersey of none other than Toronto Maple Leafs star and captain, Auston Matthews.

For the ultimate do-or-die game, to sport the jersey of a Maple Leafs player might be the most gutsy move of all.

The jokes write themselves. Immediately after word got out that Guerrero Jr. was sporting this sweater, Blue Jays fans and Leafs fans stormed social media to either claim that Game 7 was already lost, or that this might just break the curse.

The Jays have broken curses all year https://t.co/QIzZAr44jr — Avery Chenier (@AveryChenier) October 20, 2025

To willingly walk into one of the biggest games of your entire career, and it being a Game 7, that has carried a notorious history with the Maple Leafs over the last decade, is certainly the move that brings you to the edge of your seat.

With Auston Matthews as a member of the Maple Leafs, the team has gone to six total Game 7s and lost all five of them. Dating back to 2018 and 2019 against the Boston Bruins, 2021 against the lowly Montreal Canadiens, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2024 against the Boston Bruins again, and then 2025 against the Florida Panthers, the Leafs are winless in that situation. To make it even worse, they have been outscored a combined 25-9 in those season-ending matchups.

And specifically, in those six games, Matthews has earned a total of three assists and scored zero goals. Not exactly the most clutch performer in Toronto sports history. But maybe, Guerrero Jr. is trying to shed some of his historic playoff performance onto Matthews.

The Blue Jays first baseman is having a postseason for the ages. He has already tied the franchise record in postseason home runs with six and is currently batting for a .455 average and an OPS of 1.470 with 15 total hits and 11 RBI. It is just a monstrous couple of weeks from the star of Toronto baseball.

Here's hoping that the Leafs' clutch gene comes nowhere near the Blue Jays as they try to book their ticket to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.