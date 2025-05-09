Toronto Maple Leafs expressed their outrage at the panel discussion regarding the embellishment call on Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during the second period of Game 2 between Toronto and Florida on Wednesday night.

Fans took to social media to manifest their displeasure at the panel’s assessment of the play, stating that the officials were wrong to penalize Rodrigues for embellishment. One panel member, Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa, stated that the play was dangerous and the Leafs were “lucky to get out the play at even strength.”

The panel discusses the embellishment penalty that was given to Evan Rodrigues after he was hit from behind by Scott Laughton pic.twitter.com/XaOa7xs84X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2025

Here’s a look at what Leafs fans had to say about the discussion:

“Good lord. Bieksa needs his head checked,” one fan expressed.

Good lord. Bieksa needs his head checked. — lifeofBrian (@WinningScout) May 8, 2025

“Gotta make the other 6 Canadian fanbases know they aren't pulling for the Leafs,” this fan commented on X.

Gotta make the other 6 Canadian fanbases know they aren't pulling for the leafs. — Edna Garrett (@WatchMyReview) May 8, 2025

“Fire Bieksa,” another fan chimed in.

Fire Bieksa. — David Martino (@DFMartino30) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, other fans blamed the debacle on the poor officiating. These fans felt the refs have consistently gotten calls wrong throughout the postseason.

Here’s what these fans wrote:

“The refs got burned by Marchant's earlier dive and probably said that it's payback time,” one fan weighed in.

“Officiating has made the NHL playoffs unwatchable,” this fan posted on social media.

“The whole series and playoffs have not been officiated well at all,” another fan wrote.

The Leafs and Panthers will meet in Game 3 on Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena, with Toronto looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Toronto Maple Leafs matching Florida Panthers physicality in Round 2 series

The Toronto Maple Leafs have matched the Florida Panthers' physicality in their Round 2 series. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

One of the biggest criticisms of the Toronto Maple Leafs was their lack of physicality come playoff time. In previous postseasons, teams like the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers have outmuscled Toronto.

A good example of that criticism occurred during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs when the Leafs and Panthers met in the second round. The Panthers bounced the Leafs in five games, playing a highly physical style.

That situation has drastically changed in this year’s playoffs. The Leafs have matched the Panthers’ physical play, essentially canceling out whatever edge Florida could have had over Toronto.

With rough-and-tumble blue liners like Simon Benoit, Jake McCabe, and Chris Tanev, the Leafs have complemented gritty forwards like Scott Laughton, Max Domi, and Max Pacioretty.

With the way the series has gone thus far, Craig Berube’s strategy seems to have neutralized the defending Stanley Cup champion’s biggest weapon. The Leafs are hardly out of the woods in Round 2.

But as it stands, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a good spot to make the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002.