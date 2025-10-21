Berube says Leafs rookie needs 'reset' as he sits out vs. Devils

Cowan has played four games with Toronto so far, earning one assist against the Nashville Predators last week. He has been shuffled around in the lineup, playing on the first line with Matthews and Knies, while also seeing time on the third line. The Ontario-born player has shown grit and determination thus far. Despite being somewhat of a smaller player, he has been resilient to aggression on the ice.

This morning in a media availability, here’s what head coach Craig Berube had to say about his decision to scratch Cowan for tonight’s game: “ he needs a reset, get a game to watch. It’s always good for young guys to watch a game at some point”.

Is Cowan’s development at risk?

Cowan’s unofficial spot in the lineup raises concerns that if he is consistently being scratched, his potential and development could be delayed.

Berube himself said that he doesn’t want Cowan to sit, and that the goal is for him to play games, whether it be with the Leafs or the Marlies, despite sitting him for what will be three games after tonight.

The right-winger has averaged around 13 minutes on the ice so far, but would arguably be playing 20 minutes if he were with the Marlies. It may be in the Leafs' best interest to send him down to further develop and play some hockey. It’s clear he's a great player with immense potential, but sitting for half of the season is a waste of talent, similar to Nick Robertson’s tenure with the team. Cowan is still so young at just 20, and could benefit from more ice time and experience in the AHL.

Where does Cowan belong?

With the player and team’s best interest in mind, it would be valuable to either keep him regularly in the Leafs' lineup or send him down altogether. If he were to stay with the Leafs, he could be used interchangeably throughout lines, versus getting top-line minutes with the Marlies.

In yesterday’s practice, Domi was moved up to the top line with Mathews and Knies, which is the expected lineup for tonight, while Cowan practiced as an extra.

#LeafsForever lines at practice today:



Knies - Matthews - Domi

Maccelli - Tavares - Nylander

Joshua - Roy - McMann

Robertson - Lorentz - Jarnkrok

Extras: Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais



McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - OEL

Extra: Phillipe Myers



Stolarz

Primeau — Maple Leafs News (@budsallday34) October 20, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the New Jersey Devils without Easton Cowan in the lineup.