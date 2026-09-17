How John Chayka's start with the Maple Leafs can lead to glory

It's been over four months since John Chayka and Mats Sundin took the reins of the Toronto Maple Leafs chariot, and the journey towards glory has seen fruitless cargo make way for freshly acquired stock. The Toronto Star reported that 27% of the staff listed the year before had been removed from the Leafs' official directory.

For all the slack President and CEO Keith Pelley has endured in the presumptuous task of overseeing all four MLSE organizations, the Toronto Maple Leafs already seem to be in very capable hands, with the appointments of Chayka and Sundin at the forefront of retooling the organization.

Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston of The Athletic sat down with the two new faces of management to understand the intent behind the cataclysmic teardown on and off the ice this offseason:

Last week @reporterchris and I sat down with John Chayka and Mats Sundin.



Inside their strategy for launching the new Maple Leafs: https://t.co/F0pAAqQ8SE — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) September 14, 2026

Off the ice, the scouting department and medical staff felt a seismic shift in personnel, and MLSE labs were now "fully aligned" with their analytics department. In a 2024 interview at IBM's Think Toronto, MLSE's chief strategy and innovation officer, Humza Teherany, said, "We're not technology-led but technology-enabled, from engaging with fans and leveraging competitive advantages." This sends a clear message: although hockey will always be about people first and foremost, the Leafs are embracing an analytically driven era. This comes through in Chayka's language in a July 2nd interview with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, where he wedged in words like 'data,' 'portfolio,' and 'optimization' to explain his reasoning for new signings.

From the smoking embers of the old personnel rose a brand-new position in 'chief of staff' that will "create a more efficient 'ecosystem.'" Former NHLer Freddie Hamilton will be responsible for ensuring proper communication within the hierarchy of the organization.

Chayka also reflected on insights that emerged from his extensive interview process to hire a new head coach, particularly about restructuring the bottom six: "I think it does help team dynamics a little bit too, bringing in some of these guys that embrace the hard parts of the game and are willing to do those things." He went on to reinforce a contrasting viewpoint to Jim Hiller's predecessor, whom many lament for Matthews' poor run of form over the last two seasons, that involves maximizing the opportunity for guys like Matthews and Tavares to play more in the offensive zone.

Reestablishing Matthews as one of the game's most elite offensive talents has been a major talking point this offseason. Chayka himself knows how imperative Matthews' performance will be in bringing this team back to playoff contention, and conversations have been had throughout this process between the captain and general manager as a result. Chayka connected with Matthews on his very first day on the job to discuss, quote, "how to win, what's important to him, what's important to the group, how do we collectively attack this and get it right?"

Quoted from The Athletic interview, Chayka reflected briefly on his time in Arizona when on the subject of Matthews' future with the Leafs: “I was in Arizona and we would have loved to have an Auston Matthews,” he said. “We would have loved to have him bring this to a contract year (before his second NHL contract) and maybe there’s an offer sheet or an opportunity. What does he do? He extends and there’s nothing to do. And then you hope ‘well, maybe this is just an extension and then he’s a free agent and maybe there’s (a chance to sign him)?’ He just extends early (in August 2023). All you can say is, like, from a fan perspective all Auston’s ever done is commit to the Toronto Maple Leafs and give them everything he’s got.”

Chayka is ushering in a new era of transparency in Maple Leafs hockey: he admitted on The Real Kyper and Bourne Show that his July 1st retooling didn't go exactly as planned; he publicly cited deficiencies in the roster he inherited; he made no excuses or hid any intent on exploring trades with some of the Leafs' more notable players; and perhaps the most genuine moment of the entire offseason was a heartfelt and sincere tidbit about love that mirrors the same philosophy one would apply to any valuable human relationship:

Spoke with Maple Leafs GM John Chayka for a story hitting the wire today ahead of training camp.



Many good nuggets, but these quotes stood out in particular: pic.twitter.com/xHTTX5xVkw — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) September 13, 2026

Despite the scrutiny that came with Chayka's appointment, the underwhelming response to Jim Hiller's appointment as head coach, and the bubbling uncertainty about Matthews' loyalty to the organization, Chayka seems to have built a roster and retooled the organization to exude accountability and instill an obligation to the city of Toronto and its fans.

There's so much excitement around this new-look Leafs team that fans everywhere are eager to watch a number of stories unfold before their eyes. From the new-look power play to hoping Bobrovsky can recapture his glory days to watching the debut season of McKenna, well, it's like John Chayka said in his closing statement with The Athletic: “It’s the Toronto Maple Leafs. Every season is an opportunity, and we want to always put our best foot forward for fans and our players and the staff. I think realistically it’s a season to try to get momentum back and get a process in place where we feel good that game after game, year after year, that we’re all driving towards the same common goal."