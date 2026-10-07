Auston Matthews just proved that he's still one of the best in the NHL

Auston Matthews is back.

After the season that he had last season, it is so refreshing to see him back to his old self and putting up points with ease. Which is what he did Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators when he had a four-point night, including the overtime winning goal to complete the comeback for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It was one of the most entertaining games to watch in this very early 2026-27 season; not only did the Maple Leafs climb back from a 3-0 lead, but they also had all their top players show up and win them the game. That is something that just didn't happen last season, so not only is Matthews back, but the club looks different, which is very exciting to see as a Maple Leafs fan.

Matthews shines in huge comeback win against the Predators

It's something that most Toronto sports writers have been waiting to type. Vintage Matthews is back and proving that he is still one of the best players in the NHL.

There was some hope that he was back and back for good. Which has been a topic of discussion of conversation within Leafs Nation since the preseason. However, now it seems like it may be put to bed after the four points he collected Tuesday. He now has two goals and three assists for five points through four games.

In the game against the Predators, he looked to be on a whole other level. He stood out shift after shift, especially after John Tavares and William Nylander scored two minutes apart to close the gap. After that Matthews was dominant. He set up Gavin McKenna's first NHL goal, one a slick pass to just above the slot. On the tying goal by Jack Roslovic, he showed off his quick hands by passing one down low to the Roslovic, who put one upstairs on Juuse Saros.

His skill was on full display in overtime; every time he was on the ice, he looked scary. He even had a 3-on-0 with Morgan Rielly and Easton Cowan. Unfortunately, nothing came of it, but he eventually sealed the deal for the Maple Leafs with just half a minute left in OT. It was a play that was actually all Nylander, but then the puck found Matthews at the side of the net, and he made no mistake about putting it past Saros to win the game for his club.

AUSTON MATTHEWS WINS IT FOR THE LEAFS IN OVERTIME TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK 🔥😱#Leafs pic.twitter.com/wv4UZ4nJk7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

This is the type of game that Leafs Nation was missing. A game that Matthews looked like the best player in and proved that each and every shift. He really did look like he did just a few seasons ago when he scored 69. He looked like a threat every time the puck was on his stick, and if the Maple Leafs want to be a playoff team again, they need him to continue to be that player.

If Tuesday's comeback win was any indication, he could have another big night on Thursday in Vegas against his former linemate Mitch Marner and the Golden Knights. At this point the fan base should take his one game at a time and enjoy the effort that he put in against the Predators.