Gavin McKenna scores gorgeous first NHL goal for the Maple Leafs

The concern around Gavin McKenna's slow start with the Toronto Maple Leafs is officially over. The No. 1 overall pick is having a breakout performance against the Nashville Predators.

McKenna recorded his first -ever NHL point with a quick own-zone touch pass to John Tavares, putting Toronto on the board midway through the second period. The impact of that assist was felt immediately as William Nylander's power-play goal shortly after Tavares' marker brought the Leafs within a goal, trailing 3-2. McKenna was not finished, and a better highlight was to come.

Matthews Sets Up McKenna's Highlight-Reel Goal

Stephen Stamkos' second goal of the game put the Predators ahead 4-2 after the Leafs came within a goal, but McKenna quickly answered a minute later on a feed from Matthews.

MR.MCKENNA. MAPLE LEAFS GOAL SCORER. pic.twitter.com/Lx4CXHuYc1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 7, 2026

Jack Roslovic made a great effort to keep the puck alive at the Nashville blue line and cycled the puck deep into the offensive zone to Matthews. Matthews protected the puck along the half-wall and found McKenna in the high slot. McKenna fired a quick-release, NHL-calibre laser high to the blocker side of the Predators' netminder, Juuse Saros, for his first NHL goal.

The goal gave the Maple Leafs momentum as they head to the third period in hopes of a comeback victory. They trailed 3-0 three minutes into the second period after a bad turnover and weak defensive effort by defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the Predators' third goal.

The Leafs' offense has finally broken out after scoring only six goals through the team's first three games. They have also had more than one line score for the first time this season.

McKenna's breakout performance and highlight-reel goal will no doubt increase talk about elevating him to the Maple Leafs' top power-play unit, at least for a now-and-then look. Also, the Matthews-McKenna connection has to intrigue the Maple Leafs and their fans. The skillful play by the first-overall picks is a mouth-watering tease for Maple Leafs fans.

For now, that talk can be set aside. The Maple Leafs and their fans have to be thrilled that McKenna has broken the ice, recording two points in what they hope is a sign of things to come now that the rookie has got the monkey off his back. McKenna can play free and easy after hitting two NHL milestones in one night.