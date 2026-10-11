Auston Matthews has added a new weapon to his game — and it’s scary

As a three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has long been cemented as one of the NHL's most lethal pure goal scorers. Just a few seasons ago, the generational talent was universally ranked among hockey's top five elite players.

However, after enduring a couple of injury-plagued, subpar campaigns, an avalanche of questions and skepticism swirled around the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer heading into the 2026-27 season. Skeptics wondered whether his peak form had slipped away. Six games into the season, Matthews is silencing his critics by not only scoring goals but also unveiling a dangerous new playmaking element that is restoring his status among the game's elite players.

Matthews' Playmaking is a Dangerous New Tool

Matthews is currently tied for 5th in NHL scoring with 10 points in 6 games. His six assists put him in the top ten (tied for sixth). He is also in the top ten (tied for ninth) in goals with four.

Seeing Matthews among the NHL goal leaders is not surprising. Being at the top of the playmakers' list is. The Leafs' captain has attained 45 assists in a season three times over his first ten NHL seasons. He is on pace to shatter his career-best (46), achieved during his Hart Trophy-winning season of 2021-22.

It is equally shocking that Matthews is currently tied for second in the NHL in primary assists, behind only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Matthews also shares the team lead in assists with William Nylander.

He and Nylander dominated in the Maple Leafs' recent win over the Colorado Avalanche. Both were equally dangerous as shooters and playmakers. Matthews got the primary assist on Nylander's goal that tied the game, 3-3, late in the second period. It was the first of four consecutive goals for Toronto on their way to the victory.

CALL THAT A DENVER DOUBLE DIP 😎 pic.twitter.com/Udo5eOBBo8 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 11, 2026

After no assists in the Leafs' first two games of the season, Matthews has six assists and nine points in his last three games. It is no coincidence that Toronto has collected five out of a possible six points over those three games.

Matthews had a crafty shot-pass off Predators goaltender Juuse Saros' pad on a Nylander power-play goal during the Leafs' 5-4 comeback, overtime win. He also had a primary assist on Gavin McKenna's first career NHL goal in that game, putting it in the perfect spot for the rookie. His third primary assist of the game came on a goal by Jack Roslovic that tied the game 4-4 early in the third period before Matthews scored the game-winner in the extra session.

MR.MCKENNA. MAPLE LEAFS GOAL SCORER. pic.twitter.com/Lx4CXHuYc1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 7, 2026

The Maple Leafs and their fans should be thrilled with Matthews' start to the season and his evolved playstyle. By weaponizing his newfound playmaking, the captain is a far more unpredictable and multi-dimensional threat. His new playmaking abilities make the Leafs' offense more difficult to defend. His evolution serves as a warning to the rest of the NHL: Matthews is officially back, and he is no longer just the league's premier goal-scorer; he now has a dangerous new trick up his sleeve.