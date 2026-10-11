Auston Matthews and William Nylander steal the show in Maple Leafs’ statement win

When was the last time that the Toronto Maple Leafs had two players that had a massive game on the same night? Well, now they can say it happened this season because on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche, Auston Matthews and William Nylander combined for nine points in a 6-3 win to get back into the win column.

It's been a very long time coming for the stars of the Maple Leafs. After the season that the organization had, everyone seemed to have a down year. It's great to see this version of the Maple Leafs show up, especially for Matthews and Nylander, who the fans wanted to see have a night like this for over a calendar year. Now, they only hope that they continue to have games like this and help the Maple Leafs collect points early in the season.

Matthews & Nylander's massive night against the Avalanche

It was a night that so many players looked dominant. Whether it was Nylander, Matthews, or even Nathan MacKinnon, there was so much skill, trying to put on a show. At the end of the night, it was the Maple Leafs' two stars that got the last laugh, with a combined four goals and five assists for nine points.

It started with Nylander, who got it started with an assist on Nick Blankenburg and then scored two goals in a row for the Maple Leafs, one on the power play and the other one at even strength. These two goals were where Matthews started picking up assists, with one on both of the Nylander goals.

After that, Nylander completely took over the game. He recorded a point on every Maple Leafs goal aside from the Matthews' empty net goal to seal the deal and rounded out the nine-point game. It was a night that showed just how dominant the Maple Leafs' top stars can be, as long as they are confident.

The best part about Nylander and Matthews' massive night is it wasn't against a struggling team like the Philadelphia Flyers. It was against the Avalanche, which is one of, if not, the best offensive teams in the league. Not to mention, defensively, they are very sound. In fact, Nylander's power play goal was the first power play goal that Colorado has given up this season.

Now, that's not to say that if they had a nine-point night against a struggling team, it wouldn't be nice to see. But doing it against a highly skilled team like the Avalanche builds confidence and shows how skilled the Maple Leafs' players truly are. Let's not forget, Matthews did score 69 goals just two seasons ago. As for Nylander, he has been open about his pursuit for 50 goals this season. Despite the down year last season, these are some of the best players in the NHL, showing why they belong in that category.

Matthews, Nylander, and the rest of the Maple Leafs will hope to build off the game against Colorado as they head to Utah to face off against the Mammoth on Monday night.