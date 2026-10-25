Auston Matthews explains why the Maple Leafs feel different this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs underwent an extensive offseason makeover to reshape their on-ice look, but the most profound transformation might actually be taking place between the ears.

Beyond the new names and tactical shifts, a vibrant new atmosphere has completely engrossed the locker room early this season, a shift in team personality that has been on full display during the Maple Leafs' current four-game winning streak. While stacked wins naturally breed smiles, this roster is playing with a distinct, infectious sense of fun that hasn't been felt in Toronto for a long time.

What Auston Matthews Said About the Leafs' Vibes After Beating Edmonton

After the Maple Leafs' decisive win over the Edmonton Oilers, captain Auston Matthews was asked about the good vibes that are around the team right now, outside of winning games. He described the day-in, day-out energy of the Maple Leafs' locker room as "great." He used the words "fun" and "competitive" to characterize the team's environment with " a lot of joking around."

Matthews said there is a lot of "chirping one another," and the fun environment's emotion and energy carry over into the games. He added, "It doesn't matter who scores; everybody's excited, everybody's happy." The Leafs' top player remarked, "Everything is about the team. The team's been first all this time, and that's what is most important. That's what I feel is driving us right now."

"Everything is about the team. The team has been first all this time, that is what is most important. That is what I feel is driving us right now." Auston Matthews on the Leafs' success

Anyone who has watched the Maple Leafs this season knows what Matthews is saying. It's been a common occurrence to see Leafs teammates pointing to one another in a complimentary gesture after a great play leading to a goal. There have been plenty of jubilant celebrations, screaming, and embraces, often unbecoming of professional hockey players.

The best example of that came after defenseman Troy Stecher's recent, last-minute game-winner in a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. A television camera caught an ecstatic Maple Leafs bench celebrating the goal like giddy children.

Leafs' general manager John Chayka and senior advisor Mats Sundin deserve credit for this sweeping cultural overhaul. They did more than radically reconstruct the on-ice product during their hectic first summer at the helm. They systematically dismantled the morose atmosphere that had suffocated the franchise during its disastrous 2025-26 campaign.

By injecting a fresh, forward-thinking perspective into the organization, Chayka and Sundin have fostered a locker room where players get genuinely excited for one another's success. It is no coincidence that his new, positive energy is translating directly to tangible results on the ice. If the early weeks of the season are any indication, the new front office hasn't just built a highly competitive roster; it has made playing Maple Leafs hockey fun again.