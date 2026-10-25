Maple Leafs looked Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the eye and laughed

The Toronto Maple Leafs started their road trip with the loudest bang possible. While facing the Western Conference's top team in the Edmonton Oilers, they earned a massive 7-2 win where every single player contributed and played to their strengths. All up against some of the best players hockey will ever know.

It's not even just the fact that the Leafs won 7-2 but it is how they never really felt out of it. This was supposed to be the big test. Up against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl just as the Oilers were getting rolling and getting heaps of praise throughout the hockey world for maybe finally getting a solid two-way team together while possibly the most talented player ever is on your roster.

All the flowers were going to Edmonton and the lowly Leafs were coming to town to have this heated Matthews vs. McDavid battle. Most assumed that nothing is real with what is going on with the Leafs and looking like a solid team. It's the Oilers that actually have everything going right for them finally, of course.

Maple Leafs rolled over Oilers like they were nothing

In came the Maple Leafs. Boasting a three-game win streak, they visited the Oilers and proceeded to beat the brakes off them in a sort of ruthless way.

Toronto was getting offense from all sources. Only three forwards and two defensemen were left without points at the end of the game. It was a full-team commitment to making life hell for the Oilers and everyone who supports them.

We even got former Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher -- who the Leafs claimed off waivers from the Oilers last season -- to do the hockey equivalent of posterizing multiple players on the same play, if that's possible.

Don’t let Stech shoot 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/U25oJczW11 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 25, 2026

Troy Stecher. It's Troy Stecher we're talking about here, who is skating through your entire team and unleashing a wicked snipe of a shot to then put Toronto up 3-0 not even halfway through the second period.

We even got a goal from Zack MacEwen. That's the level of embarrassment that the Oilers should be feeling right now. All love to MacEwen but he is better known for punching faces in the NHL than scoring goals, and he did the latter against one of the supposed best teams in the league.

More than that, they also played extremely well against the biggest threat.

Connor McDavid was left with nothing

Connor McDavid could have easily destroyed the Leafs. We could be sitting here and pondering about yet another five-point performance from the Oilers captain as he takes another step towards having an unfathomable 200-point campaign.

Instead, we're not loving the fact that even having the most talented player ever can't withhold the power of feeling good and friendship in a Toronto locker room.

McDavid's childhood friend Darren Raddysh got the main assignment against him and maybe it's growing up with him and playing with him for so long before heading off to juniors, that had Raddysh solve McDavid on Saturday night, but he did exactly that.

Darren Raddysh: Shots were 8-8 when on the ice against Connor McDavid in 8:00 at 5-on-5, Leafs outscored Oilers 2-0, one assist, two shot blocks, 21:39 ice time overall. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) October 25, 2026

In the eight minutes of 5-on-5 play against McDavid, Raddysh kept the shot totals even and the goals a nice and tidy 2-0 advantage. Diving deeper, the Oilers had a mediocre 12-10 advantage in shot attempts when Raddysh was up against McDavid. The slightest of margins that doesn't really matter -- but it is keeping the Leafs competitive while up against Connor freakin' McDavid.

This game could have easily ended in a 7-2 score going the other way, but the key players stepped up. Sure, the stars like William Nylander and Auston Matthews looked great as usual, but it was a full-team effort and Anthony Stolarz playing extremely well in thecrease that led to the eventual dominant win.

Now, we celebrate and dunk all over the Oilers for the next entire year.

The Maple Leafs continue their road trip against the Calgary Flames on Monday.