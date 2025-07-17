Are Leafs setting the stage to move on from longest-tenured player?

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be ready to move on from their longest-tenured player. Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving continues to look at all options in reshaping a roster in search of postseason success.

Treliving came to Toronto with a reputation for being involved in all matters related to personnel within the NHL. Following a second-round loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup playoffs and star winger Mitch Marner's departure via a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, Treliving's mandate is to significantly overhaul the Leafs' core of players to achieve that elusive, sustained playoff run.

Treliving's latest foray into that venture involves the team's longest-serving player, defenseman Morgan Rielly. NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet stated on Tuesday's episode of "The Fan Pregame" show with hosts Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert that there "have been conversations" between the Leafs and Rielly about the defenseman waiving his no-movement clause for a potential trade from Toronto.

"I don't think the Morgan Rielly story will go away." Nick Kypreos

Drafted by the Maple Leafs with the 5th overall pick during the 2012 NHL Draft, Rielly sits third in points (513), third in assists (426), fourth in goals (87), and fourth in games played (873) among the team's all-time defensemen. Now, the Leafs are looking into the possibility of trading him.

Rielly coming off a subpar season

Rielly is coming off a down season at the age of 31 and carries a cap hit of $7.5 million for another five years. During the 2025-2026 season, he had his lowest Corsi-For percentage in eight years, averaged two fewer minutes of ice time, and was relegated from the team's first-unit power play for most of the season.

For over half of the season, Rielly was a double-digit minus player, until his play solidified with the trade deadline acquisition of new defense partner Brandon Carlo. After their pairing, Rielly became a plus-player once again, but he struggled in the series loss to the Panthers.

All of it has Treliving considering the possibility of exploring trade options around the smooth-skating defenseman. With too few draft picks and prospects as trade chips, Treliving has to look at roster players at positions of depth to help fill the void of a top-six forward left by Marner.

Rielly could also be used as bait to land another defenseman who brings a different dimension to the team's blue line. The Maple Leafs have been rumored to be interested in Dougie Hamilton of the New Jersey Devils and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Each would bring something new to the Leafs' power play: an improved shot (Hamilton) and playmaking (Karlsson).

Rielly Unlikely to Waive No-Movement Clause

The biggest hindrance to a potential move involving Rielly is the no-movement clause within his contract. According to Kypreos, Rielly does not want to waive that clause at this particular time.

"No doubt in my mind, Morgan Rielly starts the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs unless something changes dramatically." Nick Kypreos

Rielly was recently married and has started a family, so it's not surprising that he is not interested in leaving. Treliving would not be doing his job with due diligence if he didn't explore the possibility; however, it's a slippery slope to continually ask your players to waive no-movement clauses that they negotiated, especially a player who has nobly represented the organization both on and off the ice over their entire career.

Regardless of his no-movement clause, there is a lot of talk about Rielly being the next piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs former core to be vacated.