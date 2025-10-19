Anthony Stolarz ripping Maple Leafs teammates is exactly what they need

After another disappointing Toronto Maple Leafs' loss, this time to the Seattle Kraken, Anthony Stolarz has apparently seen enough.

The usually composed and affable goaltender didn't mince words in his postgame interview, calling out the lack of effort and accountability on the ice from his Leafs' teammates. With the Maple Leafs continuing to underperform and losing a very-winnable game, Stolarz's comments cut through the usual clichés and struck a chord.

It wasn't just frustration; it was a challenge to his teammates, and exactly what Toronto needs to snap out of its uninspired form.

Stolarz's Critical Comments a Needed Wake-Up Call for Leafs

After spending a full season in Toronto and signing a recent extension that will keep him there for the long term, Stolarz is obviously feeling comfortable enough to speak on what he is observing.

Constant crease-crashing from Leafs' opponents, starting during last year's playoffs and continuing through the early 2025-26 season, and a questionable effort versus the Kraken were the tipping point for Stolarz.

The Leafs' starting netminder was toppled twice versus Seattle, once by Jaden Schwartz with the help of defenseman Brandon Carlo, and the other an "accidentally on purpose" collision from Kraken forward Mason Marchment.

On the bump from Marchment, the lack of response from Carlo and Jake McCabe was familiar to Leafs' fans, so Stolarz tossed his net backwards to get at the Seattle forward himself. That was likely the Maple Leafs' goalie's first point of contention with his teammates.

The clincher for Stolarz was seeing William Nylander's feeble attempt at a backcheck during the game-winning goal in overtime by Seattle's Josh Mahura. It cost the Leafs a point in the standings, and Stolarz was none too pleased.

While not mentioning Nylander by name, Stolarz had this to say postgame. “I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. You know, overtime, you can’t let someone beat you up the ice there. Gets a clear-cut breakaway. I mean, minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation, you got to work hard. Got to work back. And it cost us a point there."

"I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. You know, overtime, you can't let someone beat you up ice there." Leafs' goalie Anthony Stolarz

That wasn't all the Leafs' starting netminder had to say. He made references to Seattle working harder than the Maple Leafs and the Kraken's ambition to drive the net, something he encouraged more of from his team. He took another shot at his team, saying, "But for their goalie, it's like playing catch in the yard. He's seeing everything."

Stolarz's comments are refreshing and much-needed for the Maple Leafs. They should be music to the ears of coach Craig Berube, general manager Brad Treliving, and the team's fans.

For too many years, the core players of the Leafs have offered cliché answers and haven't held each other accountable publicly. Some have argued that key players have been coddled.

As for Stolarz calling out Nylander, even if not directly, it is an important message to one of the team's stars that shows a certain standard of play and effort is expected. Berube, too, stated earlier in the schedule, that the team "needed more" from Nylander.

Nylander should be able to handle the criticism of his effort on the Kraken's overtime winner. It was unacceptable. Remember, too, that Nylander was captured on video being critical of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews during a playoff loss to the Boston Bruins two years ago.

In speaking out, Stolarz is doing more than venting after a bad loss; he's setting a standard that's been long overdue in Toronto. It's more meaningful coming from a fellow player rather than the coach or GM.

His blunt honesty reflects a sense of urgency that this team has lacked for far too long, even with all its talent. While it's still early in the season, Stolarz clearly understands that habits, good or bad, start forming now.

By calling out the complacency, Stolarz is demanding more from his teammates and helping to establish a culture of accountability. If the Maple Leafs are serious about contending, they'd be wise to listen.