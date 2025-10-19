Anthony Stolarz fed up with Maple Leafs teammates after loss to Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz is fed up. He made it plain and clear what his feelings were after the Leafs suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

In typical Stolarz fashion, he did absolutely everything he could to hold the visitors back and will this team to two points but in the end, the skaters in front of him didn't do enough to prevent Josh Mahura from getting a back-breaking overtime winner.

“It was a good third period, but the first two periods, we kind of let them walk all over us. And we just didn’t play our game. They outworked us in front of the net. They blocked shots. They beat us up and down the ice. And the score is indicative of that. They just outworked us, plain and simple,” Stolarz told the media.

That outworking in front of the net was never more evident than in the final minute of the second period, with the Kraken up by a score of 3-2, former Leaf Mason Marchment came charging in, crashed Stolarz's crease and took the entire goaltender with him into the back of the net. The Leafs netminder was battling for the last 40 minutes without any support and took it all out on the Kraken winger.

While it is great to see Stolarz be physical and defend his crease, the fact that an opposing player just ran the goalie in the clearest sense of the phrase, and zero Leafs skaters went in and roughed Marchment up, is frankly embarrassing and Stolarz felt it too.

"I mean, it’s just playing hard,” Stolarz said of the incident. “Maybe we can take a page out of their book and start getting to the net. I mean, for us, we like to go low to high and shoot. But for their goalie, it’s like playing catch in the yard. He’s seeing everything.”

The Leafs were able to outshoot the Kraken 29-28 and led the game in more offensive categories like shot attempts and high-danger chances, but it was the physicality that was missing.

Toronto did come charging back and thanks to John Tavares scoring just over a minute into the third period, was able to get something out of the loss, but Stolarz himself is just fed up with this last-minute effort the Leafs are having.

“We came out, tied the game, got a point out of it, almost scored with five seconds left. But it’s a little too, little too late. And even though we’re six games into the season, enough’s enough. And we kinda got to start picking it up here,” Stolarz said.

It's obvious watching the game, too. This is not the same dominant Leafs team we have been accustomed to watching through the last few seasons. They're not running over teams who in May will be praying for lottery balls to go their way instead of playing playoff hockey -- they're just one of the middling bubble teams now. One of those Leafs teams that we did get used to watching during the final days of Mats Sundin's time in Toronto.

It's just all happening again and Anthony Stolarz is calling them out.