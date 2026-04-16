Anthony Stolarz just said what every Maple Leafs fan is thinking about next season

The 2025-26 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs is finally at an end. After high pre-season expectations, the club underperformed and finished dead last in the Atlantic Division. With such a horrific season, there should be major changes in the offseason. With a brand-new front office coming in, we can expect a new vision, and we should see lots of moves during the summer. But many are questioning what these new Leafs will look like.

During locker cleanout day, goalie Anthony Stolarz was candid about what he wants to see in these new Leafs. He believes that the Leafs need to adopt a more aggressive style of hockey. He wants the team to play hard and be an annoying team to play. This is something that fans and the media have been saying for years. It is not only what has hurt the playoffs in the past but ultimately what derailed them this season.

Anthony Stolarz thinks the #leafs need to adopt a more aggressive mindset right from the start of next season: "We have to play like bastards. We have to play hard and we have to play heavy." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 16, 2026

Anthony Stolarz said what fans have been saying for years

Throughout this season, it felt like the Leafs were going through the motions. There was never any urgency, and it felt like the team was missing that spark. These are not something you want to have in a hockey team. This can be the root of all the problems a team has. If there is no passion or spark on a team, it can lead to guys "quitting." Not giving it all on the ice, allowing other teams to outplay and beat them.

All of these problems came to a head for the Leafs on March 12, 2026. During the second period against the Ducks, Radko Gudas delivered a knee-to-knee hit on Auston Matthews, which many consider to be dirty. But after the hit, there was no retaliation. Everyone just kind of stood there and skated around as if nothing had happened. Sure, Max Domi eventually fought Gudas the next time the two teams faced off, but it was seen as too little too late.

A team with the mindset that Stolarz is talking about would not have waited nearly two weeks to do anything. There would have been a full-on brawl as soon as the hit was delivered. They also would have used that hit as motivation. It would have become a rallying point for the team to keep winning games and do it for Matthews. That is the mindset of the winning hockey team. That is what teams like the Panthers and the Lightning have, and look what they have done.

Whoever the knew general manager is needs to take Stolarz advice. The team that is in charge of looking for the next general manager should use this as what the state of the locker room is. The first questions canadiates should be ask is how will they make Stolarz vision come true. What needs to be done and what is already in place that can help the Leafs get to that next level.

While this may seem like a passing comment made during a locker cleanup it should be the Leafs mindset going into the offseason. It could be what helps the Leafs finally get over the hump.