The 2025-26 season could not end sooner for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has been a season where nothing has gone right for the team.

They have a goal differential of minus-92 this season and have allowed the most goals in the East. It's not just the defense that has been bad, but the offense as well. There are games in which they are unable to get anything going. Thursday's loss to the Islanders marked the fifth time this season they were outshot by 25 or more, breaking the franchise record.

Maple Leafs break horrific franchise record

This is unacceptable for a team with the talent the Leafs have. Sure, problems on the defense or at goalie are understandable. But the offense should have been the strength of this team and should not have been outplayed like that.

This falls on head coach Craig Berube and the game plans he has implemented for the team. This stat alone is more than enough reason to fire Berube this offseason. As long as he's coaching the Leafs, they will continue to struggle.

Maple Leafs are outshot by 25 or more for the 5th time this season, setting a franchise record — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 10, 2026

The Maple Leafs will continue to be struggle if Craig Berube is behind the bench

As mentioned before, with the amount of offensive talent the Leafs have, they should be able to keep the shot count somewhat close. With guys like Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander, they should be able to get consistent offensive pressure. They should be able to get somewhere between 25 to 30 shots a night. The fact that they were only able to register 16 against the Islanders is unacceptable.

It's not just the offense that caused this terrible stat; it was a bad defensive strategy. The Maple Leafs average 32.5 shots against per game, which is the worst mark in the NHL. With their goalies being less than stellar, having them be peppered with shots is a recipe for disaster. It's no wonder why the Leafs have given up nearly four goals per game. How is the team supposed to compete when they are constantly under pressure and normally playing from behind?

Both of these struggles fall on Berube. It's clear that whatever game plan he is using on both offense and defense is not working. It's also concerning that he has yet to make adjustments to change things up. It feels like Berbue has failed in every aspect of his job. It would do so much more harm to the Leafs to keep him behind the bench. Regardless of the moves they make this offseason, Berube's track record suggests he will hold this team back.

Even if the Leafs were not being outplayed this badly, it is still time to move on from Berube. In his two years with Toronto, things have not gotten better. Many of the same problems that have plagued the Leafs for years have continued under his watch. With the team already bringing in a new GM, it's the perfect time to clean house and let the new regime bring in its coach. It's the best way to fully change the culture and get the team back on track.

If the Maple Leafs are serious about changing the culture and getting back to being a competitive team, they need to move on from Berube. It's the only way to make real change in the organization.