Analysts predict future of Auston Matthews and William Nylander with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in unfamiliar territory late in the season. In the midst of an eight-game losing streak and, as a near-certainty, missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, questions are beginning to swirl about the franchise's future direction.

With the focus already shifted to next season and an uncertain offseason looming, speculation is growing about changes that could be coming, particularly regarding the long-term outlook for the team's biggest stars, including Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

OverDrive Hosts Unanimous on the Future of Maple Leafs Stars Matthews and Nylander

On a recent episode of TSN's popular OverDrive program, hosts Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLellan, and Jeff O'Neill gave their predictions on the future of Leafs' stars Matthews and Nylander. In a feature segment called "Confirm or Deny", the co-hosts were proposed this statement: Matthews and Nylander both start next season as Maple Leafs.

O'Neill was the first to offer a response. Exasperated by the question, he reluctantly confirmed that both would suit up as Leafs to start the 2026-27 season. The ex-Leaf felt "no one in the organization has the stomach for anything else." He then added, "If it were up to me, they both wouldn't have the uniform on, but I think they both will."





After some thought, O'Neill retracted his statement about moving away from one or both of the team's best players without knowing the organization's plan. He also indicated discussions between Matthews and his agent (Judd Moldaver) would be a critical factor.

McLellan also agreed that both players would be returning to Toronto. He based this thinking on what Matthews has shared publicly about the team needing to "reset" and the Maple Leafs' captain mentioning the injuries and inconsistencies the team has incurred. McLellan also mentioned that Nylander has years left on his contract (six) as the main reason for his return.

Hayes also thought both would be back in Toronto to start next season. He, too, mentioned Nylander's long-term deal as the reason he will be back, and that Matthews would return because of his importance to MLSE's business side. The host felt Matthews would be back since he is the face of the franchise, drives their "marketing campaign, ticket sales, and jersey sales."





In the end, the panel on OverDrive appeared aligned in that they expect both Matthews and Nylander to remain central pieces of the Maple Leafs moving forward into next season. However, that agreement didn't come without reservations. While the hosts suggested a return for the star duo is the most likely outcome, some questioned whether keeping the core intact would truly serve the organization's long-term interests. Concerns about motivation and the team's past playoff shortcomings continue to linger, leaving open the possibility that difficult decisions could still await the Maple Leafs as they evaluate the path to meaningful success.



