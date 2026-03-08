Elliotte Friedman gives major update on Auston Matthews' future with Maple Leafs

During the Saturday's Headlines segment in the second intermission of Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared a new update regarding the future of Auston Matthews with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Speaking during the network's broadcast of the Leafs' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, Friedman addressed ongoing discussion around the team captain and where things stand as speculation continues about his long-term outlook in Toronto.

Maple Leafs' Struggles Raise Questions About Team's Direction

Sitting second-last in the Eastern Conference and likely to miss the playoffs for the first time in ten years, the Maple Leafs' struggles in 2025-26 have raised questions about the team's direction. A seven-game losing streak out of the Olympic break and in sell mode at the NHL trade deadline has increased speculation about the team's roster.

Matthews, the Maple Leafs' best player, has only known winning and playoff participation over his first nine years with the club. Going through a down season, both individually and as a team, has brought conjecture about the Leafs' sniper's future.

During his update, Friedman noted there was no chance of Matthews being moved at the recent trade deadline, but he said that at the end of the season, the Leafs and Matthews are going to "sit down and have a conversation." He added that discussion between the team and player may not happen right at the end of the year, but each might "wait and see how everything unfolds."

Friedman related a story that two years before Matthews hit unrestricted free agency (August of 2023) and signed his current contract, he told the Maple Leafs he was staying unless "it went off the rails."

The Sportsnet insider said that the one thing the Leafs feel comfortable with as an organization is that Matthews "would not put them in a bad spot" and that if there was "anything negative going on in terms of his future, he is going to let them know."

Friedman's final comment was, "At this point in time, I don't think he (Matthews) has given them any indication he is unhappy or wants to go anywhere."

For now, Friedman's update should offer some reassurance to the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fan base regarding the future of Matthews. Still, with a season that is going "off the rails", bigger picture questions about the organization's direction are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Once the year comes to a close, the circumstances could set the stage for some fascinating offseason discussions between the club and its superstar center as both sides look ahead to what comes next.