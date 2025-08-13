5 trade targets to help Maple Leafs' biggest need

As the 2025-2026 NHL season draws closer, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the spotlight with trade rumors swirling in their search for a top-six forward.

With roster upgrades on the table, names like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Alex Tuch, Evan Rodrigues, and even former Leaf Nazem Kadri have surfaced as potential targets of the invariably present Leafs' general manager, Brad Treliving.

Each brings a unique skill set that could address key needs, whether it's scoring depth, veteran leadership, or versatility across the lineup.

Here's a look at the Maple Leafs' top trade targets, what they bring to the lineup, the potential cost, and best fits for Toronto's plans.

Bryan Rust

Most league observers feel the Pittsburgh Penguins and former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas are ready to sell and start a rebuild, with generational talent and expected 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna, as the prize.

Sidney Crosby may not leave The Steel City, but if the Penguins are serious about going in a new direction, other veterans will be on the move. Bryan Rust has been mentioned often as being on the trade block.

The Leafs, with their need for a top-six forward, are a natural trade partner. Rust, a right-winger, is coming off a career-best season of 31 goals and 65 points. He is a two-time Stanley Cup winner and a six-time twenty-goal scorer.

The 33-year-old Rust would be a natural fit on the Maple Leafs' first line with star center Auston Matthews and left-winger Matthew Knies. He has three years remaining on his contract with a very reasonable $5.125 million AAV.

The remaining years on his deal, consistent production, and modest cap hit will make Rust a hot commodity league-wide should the Penguins decide to move some veteran players. The demand for Rust would be high, making it very difficult for the resource-strapped Leafs to compete with other offers.

Rickard Rakell

Rust's teammate, Rickard Rakell, is also coming off a career-best season. Another top-six option, he scored 35 goals and added 35 assists for the Penguins in 2024-2025. His credentials are very similar to Rust. Rakell, 32, is also a six-time twenty-goal scorer and has three more years on his contract with a $5 million cap hit.

The Maple Leafs, or any other team interested in his services, would need to pay a premium for his proven production, remaining term, and modest AAV. Rakell also brings a physical presence, having registered over 100 hits in five seasons.

Evan Rodrigues

It's thought that the Florida Panthers might be looking to shed salary after bringing back their most important UFAs from last season's championship lineup. Evan Rodrigues is down the depth chart of important Florida forwards, so he is expendable.

Rodrigues, 32, was once part of the Toronto organization but never played a game for the Leafs. He has two more years on his deal with a $3 million cap hit. He has positional flexibility to play within the top six or bottom six forwards, but has never reached the twenty-goal mark in the NHL. The Leafs should aim higher than Rodrigues for a top-six winger, and wasting resources to acquire him for third or fourth-line duty makes little sense.

Alex Tuch

Two-time 36-goal scorer Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres is an intriguing trade candidate. He brings size and scoring, along with some underrated defensive play. He has many more takeaways than giveaways over his career, collected over 100 blocks last season, and finished 15th in Selke voting.

The Sabres are likely to keep Tuch for most of the season in an attempt to end the NHL's longest playoff drought. Should they falter again next season, they may look to unload their towering right-winger.

If so, he too would be in high demand league-wide and command a hefty price, despite being a rental scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026. Tuch is a minimum $7-8 million AAV player on his next deal, so acquiring him carries risk if he doesn't resign with the team that trades for him.

The Sabres would probably be hesitant to deal him to a divisional rival. The Maple Leafs would have difficulty meeting the likely asking price without assurance of being able to sign him before he hits free agency. They also may prefer to spend their money elsewhere in the loaded 2026 class of UFAs.

Nazem Kadri

Former Leafs first-round draft pick, Nazem Kadri, is the most intriguing name to the team's fans as a possible trade acquisition. His trade away from the Maple Leafs is the most regrettable deal during the Matthews era.

Kadri, soon to be 35, plays with an edge and nastiness that the Leafs could use. Plus, he can score and is perfectly suited to play second-line center behind Matthews. Acquiring Kadri would bump John Tavares to third-line center, and it would give the Maple Leafs a trio of centers among the best in the league.

There are plenty of obstacles to overcome for the Leafs and Kadri to reunite. The Calgary Flames just missed the playoffs in 2024-2025 and only an awful season might persuade them to move their top-line center. Kadri would also need to waive his no-movement clause and agree to any deal.

Best fits for the Leafs and potential cost

Of the five trade targets, Kadri is the Maple Leafs' best fit. He would lengthen the team's depth at center and allow Tavares to play on the third line, which is most suitable at this stage of his career.

Most importantly, Kadri could match players such as Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brad Marchand in postseason encounters. His age is a risk, plus he has four more years on a contract that pays $7 million per season.

Rust and Rakell are the next best options on the list of Leafs' targets. Like Kadri, the remaining years on their contracts and proven track record increase the asking price for their services.

Acquiring any of Kadri, Rust, and Rakell would cost the Maple Leafs top prospects like Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, or former second-round pick Nick Robertson. Dennis Hildeby, the team's top goaltending prospect, would especially interest the Penguins. The Leafs' first-round pick in 2028 plus their second-rounders in 2027 and 2028 would be part of a package for any of the three veterans.

Since most of the Maple Leafs' remaining prospects and draft capital would be essential to a move to obtain Kadri, Rust, or Rakell, Treliving must be patient. There are a lot of moving parts. He needs to gather intel on the team's prospects, let the season play out to the NHL trade deadline, and then determine the best course of action.