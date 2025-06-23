Maple Leafs appear to miss out on signing Brad Marchand

It sure seems like the Toronto Maple Leafs are not going to be able to sign Brad Marchand this offseason, no matter how badly they want to.

The 37-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has been giving subtle hints that he is planning on staying with the Florida Panthers after winning the Stanley Cup with his new team, and a recent report from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski makes it seem like a deal is going to get done.

"Marchand took less money in Boston on his last deal for a player of his accomplishments -- he made only $8 million in base salary in two of 16 seasons with the Bruins. So the perception was that he would sign with whichever team offered the highest salary with the term he was seeking, rumored to be four years. The Maple Leafs have been the focus here, in the ultimate "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" moment in NHL history. But suitors ranging from the Washington Capitals to the Utah Mammoth were rumored to be waiting on him.

However, the fit and success he found in Florida appears to have shifted things here, too. Marchand publicly asked GM Bill Zito to give him a contract -- at a Dairy Queen, no less -- and Zito has said multiple times he expects to be able to sign Bennett, Ekblad and Marchand at a cap hit that allows the Panthers 'to bring in other good players.'

For what it's worth, Marchand was caught on video at the famed Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale telling a fan that he's not leaving and then flashing four fingers. But it's Marchand. He says a lot."

Wyshynski also added earlier -- and what the entire section of the summary of all the buzz during draft week in the NHL, is about -- that the Panthers could (and are hoping to) sign all three of Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Marchand to new contracts before they hit the open market on July 1.

As noted, Marchand loves to just say things and generally get his name in the headlines next to some quotes. So, yeah, during the Stanley Cup celebration and literally saying "I'm not leaving" and throwing up four fingers when asked if it's just a one-year deal to come back to South Florida, could just be a typical Marchandism. But it feels much less vague than his typical banter.

Overall, it looks like the Leafs are going to miss out on several top targets in free agency with Marchand, Bennett, and Duchene all potentially staying put. It's going to be a wild summer in Toronto that might make them desperate to not take a step back.